Test Engineer with focus in Vehicle Test
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-05-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
.
Join our Infotainment and Driver Display testing team
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
The world is changing. Every day, more of the products around us are connected, digitalized, and made autonomous to give customers and users more value. Transport is one of the industries where development within these areas is moving the fastest.
Role summary
Our team is primarily focused on testing the new Digital Dashboard to ensure that the software meets our company's quality objectives. We are responsible for testing systems and functions in areas such as Infotainment and Driver Display.
The group comprises four different teams: System, Vehicle, and Function Test teams, as well as the Defect Management team. It is a diverse and multicultural group, with members located in various parts of the world. This diversity provides us with great flexibility and a broader perspective, which are essential when tackling complex challenges.
Job responsibilities
For this role, you will be expected to perform function tests in the vehicle as well as coordinate vehicle tests with other departments at TRATON.
Job activities:
* Troubleshoot and solve the problems that might arise with the vehicle's update
* Perform tests in the Instrument Cluster and Infotainment system
* Define and maintain test cases
* Analyse the results and report deviations
* Perform vehicle safety tests
* Contribute to establishing testing methods and processes within the department
Who you are
* Experienced heavy vehicle driver (C-Licence)
* Experience in automotive SW Testing
* Solid experience working with vehicle communication protocols such as CAN
* Experienced in troubleshooting in the vehicle environment
* Excellent communication & collaboration skills
* Self-organized, dynamic, and motivated
You have a Bachelor 's or Master 's degree in the fields of embedded systems, mechatronics, computer science, electronics or similar, along with relevant work experience. You are proficient in English, and it is a merit if you can speak Swedish. CE & D driving licences are meriting.
We offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future career.
As an employee at Scania, we offer other benefits, such as leasing cars on favorable terms, performance bonus, occupational pensions, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more, in addition to career and development opportunities. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
Your application should include a CV, answers to the application screening questions, and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-27. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Nuno Marques: nuno.marques@scania.com
.
#LI-OW1 #LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "17326-43373365". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
9331758