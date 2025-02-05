Test Engineer needed as soon as possible!
2025-02-05
Do you have a university degree in engineering or a similar education? Are you looking for a role where you get to use planning skills and your detail-oriented personality? Do you also find it exciting to be a part of an exciting global company? Then this might be the job for you!
About the position
We are now looking for a Test Engineer for our client, a world-leading supplier of transport solutions that together with its customers and partners are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. This position is placed at the office in Södertälje.
Your daily tasks
As a Test Engineer, you will primarily work with:
Responsibility for testing a specific subsystem within gear shifting for electrified powertrains
Preparing, starting, and operating various types of test rigs and testing equipment
Cross-functional work with broad responsibility for defining, executing, and reporting testing
Your characteristics
To be successful in this role, we are looking for someone who likes to work in a team and seek information independently while sharing their knowledge and experiences with others. We also think you are well-organized and detail-oriented. Furthermore, have strong communication skills and am service-minded, independent, and self-motivated. Preferably, you also have a personal interest in technology and/or mechanical experience.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Master/bachelor's in engineering or likewise
A few years of relevant experience
Basic programming skills, like Python/Matlab or similar
Excellent communication skills in English and basic skills in Swedish
Meritorious:
Truck driver's license
Personal interest in technology and some mechanical experience
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 2 years. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35015 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
