Test Engineer
2025-10-20
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Role Summary
We are looking for a skilled and driven Test Engineer (TE) to join our team responsible for verifying and validating the powertrain and aftertreatment control systems in vehicles. As a Test Engineer, you will perform manual system tests in vehicle, test cell, and HIL environments to ensure functionality, safety, and driveability of the Engine Management System (EMS) and Aftertreatment Management System (AMS).
You will play a key role in securing high-quality deliveries, supporting development teams, and contributing to continuous improvement within R&D.
Job Responsibilities
Some of your typical work tasks will be:
System & Software Testing
Perform system tests in vehicles, engine test cells, and HIL rigs, including:
Safety tests
General function tests
Powertrain Software Shakedown (validation and driveability evaluation)
Backward compatibility tests
Exploratory testing (when requested)
Prepare and maintain test equipment (e.g. Break-Out-Boxes).
Document and report product deviations through Jira and other tools.
Develop and maintain manual system tests after review and approval from affected competence groups.
Maintain clear communication and collaboration with test developers and software developers.
Book and prepare test vehicles (and trailers) for system test runs.
Verify vehicle readiness and safety status before test execution.
Participate in team activities such as daily steering, sprint planning, competence meetings, and retrospectives.
Pre-PVE Testing
Perform Pre PVE L1-L2 tests in vehicles.
Provide structured feedback to responsible owners via Jira.
Pick up and return hardware BPUs for testing from the storage unit.
Conduct minor mechanical tasks that do not require workshop support.
Who you are
You are a technically skilled and detail-oriented engineer who enjoys hands-on testing and teamwork. You are structured, proactive, and motivated by solving complex technical challenges in real vehicle environments.
We believe you have:
Experience in system testing or powertrain testing within automotive R&D.
Understanding of embedded software, vehicle control systems, and diagnostics.
Familiarity with Jira, test reporting, and deviation management.
A truck driving license C (D or CE will be plus) - required for vehicle testing.
Ability to collaborate effectively with developers, test managers, and other stakeholders.
Good communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Experience from TRATON or other automotive R&D organizations is considered a strong merit.
Authority
Suspend or abort tests if software shows extensive functionality issues or safety deviations.
Define and execute testing from a customer-oriented perspective.
Align requirements and test scope with the test manager (e.g. STL/OTL) before execution.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This is us
You will join a dedicated and experienced team of test engineers and developers who ensure that Scania's powertrain systems meet the highest standards of safety, functionality, and performance.
We value collaboration, openness, and continuous learning - and offer great opportunities for technical and professional growth.
Within the TRATON Group R&D, you will be part of a global community driving the future of sustainable transport.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-03. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Nasim Mokhtar at nasim.mokhtar@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
Application deadline: 2025-11-02
