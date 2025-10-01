Test Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Oskarshamn
2025-10-01
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Oskarshamn
, Kalmar
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
The VCB Workshop and Test group within Traton is responsible for prototyping, functional, verification, and compliance tests on both component and complete vehicle levels. Our team consists of eight engineers, two electricians/technicians, and two mechanics, all possessing deep knowledge in mechanical prototyping, vehicle electronics, software systems, and charging components.
We ensure that the charging systems and services we develop not only have the right performance and functionality but also comply with current safety and security legislations. Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art charging experience for our customers. Develop, design and make improvement proposals.
To achieve our goals, we are looking for a future colleague who wants to
Grow as a development/test engineer and contribute to the progress of Tratons electrified vehicles.
Be a part of the test organization, working in an agile cross-functional setup including function and system developers and with a great opportunity to widen your network within both Traton, Scania and our colleagues at International and MAN.
Be a part of a dedicated and passionate team where everyone is supporting each other.
Get the opportunity to drive the shift to a more sustainable future in the transportation system.
For the right candidate there could be a possibility to take on a Product Owner position for one of the teams.
Your Task
You will be part of the development of our future product and also get involved at a very early stage of testing heavy electrified vehicles and taking an important role through performing tasks such as:
Test that all new charging performance steps and communication between charger and vehicle works as intended.
Testing different charging services and functions.
Test our internally developed charging services like schedule departure.
Developing test methods and processes to improve way of working
Investigating charging efficiency - How much energy is lost between the grid and the batteries.
Supporting the rest of the organization with charging-related issues.
Driving the vehicle to different charging stations both internally and externally to test charging performance.
Your Profile
You are an experienced engineer who wants to take a leading position in setting the way of working to achieve the goals.
You are a dedicated, flexible and positive team player who thrives in a dynamic work environment. You are communicative and well-structured in your work.
You find motivation in developing the best solutions in cooperation with others. You have an interest in technology and you navigate between details and context to find the optimal solution.
You have a technical university degree or similar experience, preferably within electrical engineering. Previous work experience in electrical engineering is plus but not required.
Team Player: You are dedicated, flexible, and positive, thriving in a collaborative environment.
Scania's company language is English, therefore the requirement is to have a professional level of English.
Knowledge of Swedish is considered a strong merit.
You might have a background in testing and want to take on new challenges. For the right candidate with the right mindset, this position will give you a valuable opportunity to become a great test engineer.
Driver license B is required. C or CE is meriting.
Traton Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Traton supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-14.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-14 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Södra Fabriksgatan 8-10 (visa karta
)
572 36 OSKARSHAMN Jobbnummer
9535365