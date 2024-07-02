Test Engineer

Who are we?



Test engineer for Power Electronics lab
We aim high. So do you.

What do we offer?
Power Electronics lab is Volvo Cars' Centre for testing of Inverters and Electrical Machines. To meet the future, we need to utilize state of the art methods to test and verify next generation Inverters and Electrical machines in an efficient and correct manner. Do you want to work as a test engineer in complex test environment that consist of engine emulator, battery simulators, dynos, HiL and high technology measurement system that can be fully automated? Then the role as Test Engineer for Power Electronics Labs is the place for you to prosper. The work requires both practical and theoretical skills. Your work consists of software preparation of testing, test automation, run the test, processing- and handling of measurement data and rig project initiation and -participation.
What you'll do
You will manage Test and verification activities. You will be responsible for development, maintenance and implementation of new features and methods in our propulsion test cells. You will be responsible for test rigs and equipment and secure that they are maintained. You will conduct problem solving investigations when required. You will answer questions from users regarding the labs capability and plan and manage verification activities.
You will develop your competence by participating in development and specification of test methods and usage of new test equipment and SW. In this role you can build a broad network within R&D and the Laboratory.
Required Skills & Experience
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent experience
• Experience from HW verification or test method development
• Experience from embedded programming, C, python and interface design
• Knowledge in ethernet, CAN protocols and measurement devices
• Knowledge of fault tracing complex system consisting of HW and SW
• Experience of programming in a Test Automation System is highly meritorious.
• but Personality & Potential are Key
You are comfortable making your own decisions and appreciate the freedom to take required actions on own initiative. You have an analytical- and solution-based mindset, that empower your ability to draw technical conclusions out of complex systems. You improve structure and process as a natural part of your work. You are cooperative by nature and bring out the best in others. You possess strong communications skills, a genuine interest in technology and are driven by constantly learning and improving, both yourself and your scope.


By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, with 50 per cent being electric cars and sold directly to customers mainly through digital channels.
