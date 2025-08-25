Test Engineer - Urea Dosing Systems
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summery
We are entering an exciting phase of innovation, with more new components in the pipeline than ever before. To meet these demands, we are looking for a skilled and hands-on Test Engineer to join our team and help evaluate components to ensure they meet Scania/Traton 's high standards.
In this role, you will focus on testing both individual components and the full system within the urea dosing system, contributing to the robustness, functionality, and performance of critical components. You will work closely with suppliers, cross-functional colleagues, and development teams, building strong professional networks while staying at the forefront of system validation.
Job Responsibilities
As a Test Engineer, your main objective will be to ensure the performance and reliability of urea dosing components and systems through structured testing, analysis, and collaboration.
Plan, lead, and execute tests on both components and complete systems, from preparation to analysis.
Design and set up test rigs, conduct mechanical work, and perform laboratory-based validation.
Analyze test results, identify deviations, and propose improvements to both product design and test methodology.
Collaborate with suppliers and cross-functional teams, including software, hardware, and aftermarket.
Support full-vehicle validation, ensuring system performance under real-world operating conditions.
Who You Are
Personal Competencies
Quick to learn, proactive, and engaged, with strong curiosity and a solution-oriented mindset.
Structured, methodical, and detail-oriented while keeping a broad, holistic perspective.
Strong technical interest with the ability to combine hands-on work and analytical tasks.
Collaborative team player who integrates smoothly, works cross-functionally, and contributes positively to group dynamics.
Clear communicator who ensures quality by sharing observations, raising improvements, and fostering constructive dialogue.
Skills & Background
University degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.
Preferably, some years of experience in testing, validation, and data analysis.
Knowledge of Matlab and data processing tools.
Experience with practical vehicle testing, laboratory work, and report writing.
Interest in design engineering is an advantage, with potential for future growth into design-related responsibilities.
Fluency in Swedish and English (German knowledge is an advantage).
This Is Us
Our group, TGRPACU - Urea Dosing System, is responsible for pumps and dosing units within the urea dosing system. The components face demanding challenges, such as surviving freezing conditions without damage. Development is carried out in close collaboration with suppliers, while we maintain overall system responsibility. You will be part of a committed, helpful, and experienced team, working in a new, innovative laboratory environment. Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-08.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Saif Baithoon, Group Manager, TGRPACU Urea Dosing System, +46 8 553 80634
We look forward to your application!
