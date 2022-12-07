Test Engineer - Steering Actuators
2022-12-07
Are you passionate about testing and securing the high-quality products you are developing? If so, come and join the test team within the group Steering Actuation!
We are a group of 13 people in search of an enthusiastic and sharp tester for Scania 's Steering Actuators to strengthen the group!
Your daily work
You will plan, develop and execute tests for Scanis's Steering Actuators on a system level. With steering, we mean both steerings by steering wheel and wheels that turn, but also how you can steer autonomous vehicles so that they follow a certain road. You will be working together with the other tester on the group and you together will be responsible for building up the structure for getting the quality of Steering Actuators that Scania stands for. The focus will be on setting up a SIL- and HIL-test environment, creating simulation models, developing and automating regression tests together with making tests in vehicles. You are expected to systemize, write code for the test, run code in an emulating environment, and document the results.
Since we are testing our systems in vehicles to see that everything is working in real life and that we have been considering all effects, you will have the opportunity to take a driving license for trucks as a part of the job.
In the group, we are mostly working with steering actuators that are purchased but more and more we turn to developing the actuators ourselves in an agile way with our suppliers. We work cross-functionally with groups within mechanics, integration and autonomy so you will get a broad network within the company, varying tasks and you will see real results from what we work with!
The team needs
A person that enjoys an inventive work environment with a high degree of freedom. You are a natural team player who shares your findings and mistakes with colleagues since you are working together towards a common goal. You are positive about taking on new assignments and feel challenged to resolve technical problems whenever they arise. Finally, you have the courage to speak your mind and stick up for your ideas and views.
We see that you have
• University degree in mechatronics, computer science, electronics, machine technology, or an equivalent/neighboring area.
• A few years experience in a similar role
• Experience in testing embedded systems in SIL and HIL
• Experience in writing test scripts, preferably in Python
• Great communication skills in English
• Driving license B
Extra meriting for the role is
• Great communication skills in Swedish
• Driving license C
What we can offer you
In addition to an open, playful, and interactive work environment, Scania also offers you professional development opportunities and benefits such as a company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, and much more. We embrace difference and care deeply about diversity and inclusion - if you do not match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude, and interest in the success of Scania's customers might compensate for this.
Want more info?
Contact John Hult at john.hult@scania.com
. Screening and interviews will be done continuously, so don't wait to send in your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
