Test Development Engineer (738032)

About this opportunity!
The Production Test Development department at Ericsson Borås is looking for a Test Development Engineer!
In this role you will develop and maintain production test solutions for MINI-LINK and microwave products. You will conduct development activities such as: production test system verification, hardware and software integration, validation of
Experience from electronics manufacturing, telecom and/or production test development will be advantageous to succeed in this position.
What you will do
Test system HW design, software design, integration, verification and product documentation
Plan and perform design sprints with the development team
You will bring
Experience from Test Development in a manufacturing environment
1-3 years experience in relevant field
Understanding of communication products and systems
Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Basic electronics manufacturing knowledge
Good analytical and problem solving skills
Ability to find opportunities for improvement, large and small
Experience from agile ways of working
Tools
LabVIEW
Object oriented programming
Competence within one or more of the following is a merit but not a must
Measurement instrument knowledge and skills
Digital systems
RF
Microwave development
Personal Attributes
Socially driven and a great teammate
A high technological interest
Eager to learn
Innovative and curious
Ability to work independently and drive own initiatives
Language skills
English
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application Process
Please submit your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Camilla Wohlin, camilla.wohlin@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Sweden, Borås
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
