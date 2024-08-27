Test Developer (Automotive)
Göteborg
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Test Developer for their agile cross-functional team in the area of Basetech Test & Integration.
Basetech Test & Integration Team
This is a system team focused on software testing and test environment development. The team primarily works on complete system testing but is also involved in lower levels of testing. They handle both manual testing, fault tracing, and test automation. As a cross-functional team, they manage test design, test planning, infrastructure development, test automation, and defect handling within the same Scrum team. The team comprises both senior and junior testers. With an exciting technology roadmap, you will be part of an amazing journey as they scale up with new functionality, including machine learning.
Everything they do starts with people. The client's purpose is to provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. They are committed to simplifying customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and by bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones, and the people around them.
Main Responsibilities:
As a Test Developer, you will be a member of a close-knit agile development team.
You will work with automation testing and fault tracing, with hands-on involvement in testing rigs.
Engage in test automation while gaining insight into the entire system behavior on new platforms.
Focus on general testing competencies and Basetech concepts such as network management, diagnosis concepts, and software download.
Utilize tools such as Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, CAPL, Robot Framework, CANoe, and vTest Studio.
Qualifications:
Strong test mindset in general.
Experience with automation testing.
Proficiency with Git, Gerrit, Python, CAPL/C.
Experience in testing and fault tracing in vehicle testing.
Good programming skills overall.
Desired Attributes:
You enjoy collaborating with your agile team, are proactive, creative, and share experiences while taking lead and responsibility.
You are a problem solver and a flexible team player.
You are structured, enthusiastic, self-driven, and results-oriented.
Strong communication and analytical skills are essential.
