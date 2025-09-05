Test Cell Engineer
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Be part of the Traton Electrification Journey concerning testing of li-ion batteries with respect to Safety & Abuse (S&A). Safety testing makes sure that the safety system works as designed while abuse testing deals with restricting effects of thermal runaway i.e. when a battery catches fire.
We offer a working environment by a present leadership with the intention to strengthen each individual's development.
Job Responsibilities
You will make the S&A testing possible by taking charge of the day-to-day business in co-operation with our group members and internal customers. A focus area for you would be measurement technology which will be a part of the position.
Who You Are
You have strong computer skills, enjoy solving practical problems in a team setting, and value interaction with our customers. You have a clear focus and communicate effectively in both Swedish and English, both orally and in writing. Experience working with Li-ion batteries or measurement technology is considered as a merit.
Application
Your application should include a CV, preferably a personal letter and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-21. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Lars Gunnarsson, Unit Manager +46 8 553 514 90, lars.gunnarsson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
