Test Automation Specialist

In this role, you work as a consultant mainly focused on test automation in a team where development and competence are key factors. We are looking for someone who has worked for a long time in testing with a focus on test automation and who are interested in a new career opportunity. Read more below!
What is the role like? You become part of our test team and work on assignments at one of our customers' locations. We have a large network of contacts with many framework agreements; thus we have good opportunities to offer attractive assignments where the latest technology is in focus.
The focus of your work is on the architecture and programming of mainly automatic tests. You are used to developing the test architecture and frameworks for test automation as well as doing proof of concepts on the suggested solutions.
You plan the test work, prioritize, secure resources and follow up and improve the testing process. As a tester you are curious, and you know what to automate and what you shouldn't automate.
Your background You have thorough knowledge of different test tools & test methods and how they can be used effectively in the test work. You also know how the test work needs to be conducted in different sub-areas such as integration tests, performance tests, testing of mobile applications, etc. Our assignments often have an international character, therefore fluent Swedish and English in speech and writing is a natural part of the work
You have worked for a couple of years with test automation in larger and smaller test projects. We believe that you have extensive experience in agile approaches, such as Scrum and SAFe as well as DevOps. You are comfortable using some of the following tools:
• Selenium
• Cucumber
• Cypress
• Postman
You most likely have an educational background as a systems scientist, engineer or similar. Furthermore, you have programming experience, for example in Python, JavaScript, Java and / or C# Your personal qualities are important to us as we want to maintain the atmosphere we have today. Our employees are characterized by a business-oriented and customer-oriented attitude, as well as the ability to quickly absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions. You respect your colleagues and have a strong desire to share your knowledge with others and listen and learn.
We are looking for people who say WE, not I.
Last but not least, we want you to continue to develop and have fun at work!
Nexer as an employer
At Nexer, we think that every new idea, every innovation and new acquaintance is a promise of a better future. For you, for our customers and for the world we live in.
The future is not a distant dream, it is created by the actions we do today. At Nexer, you get the opportunity to dream big, think smart and make sure things happen. We take visionary ideas and create concrete strategies. We use technology as a tool for progress and find new ways to communicate.
We work value-driven and put our heart into everything we do. You get close to those who make decisions and you can always be involved and influence. If you work at Nexer, you get a strong employer with an international presence and great opportunities to develop.
Application
Please, go ahead and submit your application below. Unfortunately, we are not able to handle applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Cornelia Holmbäck at cornelia.holmback@nexergroup.com
