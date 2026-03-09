Test Automation Engineer

Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-03-09


Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund

Scope:
Support both component-level and system-level testing
Define and implement test anchors and lifecycle stages.
Integrate scheduling and automated execution tools.
Produce onboarding and usage materials.
Verify compatibility across fixtures, libraries, and shared components.

Requirements:
Strong Python skills for test automation.
Familiarity with test lifecycle management and scheduling systems

Good to have:
Pytest
Experience building scalable test frameworks.
CI/CD pipeline integration using Python-based tooling.
Experience with Docker and containerized test environments.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nexer Telescope AB (org.nr 556807-2820), http://nexergroup.com

Jobbnummer
9785695

Prenumerera på jobb från Nexer Telescope AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB: