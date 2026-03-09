Test Automation Engineer

Scope: Support both component-level and system-level testing Define and implement test anchors and lifecycle stages. Integrate scheduling and automated execution tools. Produce onboarding and usage materials. Verify compatibility across fixtures, libraries, and shared components.
Requirements: Strong Python skills for test automation. Familiarity with test lifecycle management and scheduling systems
Good to have: Pytest Experience building scalable test frameworks. CI/CD pipeline integration using Python-based tooling. Experience with Docker and containerized test environments.