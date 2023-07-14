Test and Analysis Engineer, within batteries
2023-07-14
Join Electromobility on an exciting journey creating the future electrified products for the Volvo Group. Within Electromobility organization, the Energy Storage System department is responsible for providing battery systems solutions within Volvo Group.
Lead by a strong wish to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly products, we provide energy storage solutions to all business units such as trucks, buses, construction equipment or marine applications. Energy Storage System Performance and Simulation team is developing and providing simulation models and performing analysis of our battery system solutions.
Volvo Group is a good place to work and a great place to grow. Apply now!
We are your new colleagues
The Energy Storage System Department is responsible for developing energy storage systems used in all Volvos' electric products, such as trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine applications. Organizationally we belong to Electromobility, which was formed to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow.
The Electromobility department combines the benefits of a large international company with the feeling of working at a small company. There is close collaboration between different parts of the organization from sales and purchasing to workshops and labs all located in the modern, inspiring facility CampX in Lundby, Gothenburg.
Teamwork and collaboration are the foundation of great products and an attractive workplace. Therefore, we work in cross-functional teams of 5-8 colleagues with complementary skills committed to a common purpose. Each team plans their work and delivers solutions together according to Agile methods. The responsibility covers the full product life cycle, from design to verification and maintenance in customer end products.
What you will do
You will be part of the Energy Storage System Performance and Simulation Group, where we are there to give each other a helping hand when needed.
The key responsibilities are initial root cause analysis of battery failures based on CAN logs and data analysis before handover to responsible solving team. Perform logging/fault-tracing in vehicles and test riggs. Usage of diagnostic objects such as DTCs, DIDs, RIDs, snapshots, parameters, etc., for fault trace purposes. Apply methods to analyses system effects/symptoms from faults. Perform testing (CANoe, CANalyzer) and fault re-creation when needed
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player with strong collaboration/networking skills and have an analytic mindset of a true problem solver. You also need to be open-minded, self-motivated and enjoy working cross functional. You have an optimistic mindset and a passion for trucks and electromobility.
We believe that you have:
Bachelor's or Master's degree within engineering (or equivalent)
Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience within test or diagnostic engineering in Automotive Industry
Knowledge about methods to interact with the vehicle in terms of fault tracing, parameter setting, measurements, etc.
Experience working with tools such as ATI Vision, CANalyzer
Hands-on experience on Fault Tracing
Knowledge on Testing/RiG testing
Fluent in both written and spoken English.
B-Driving license
Flexibility: This position may require some travels (Sweden or abroad) to meet and support our customers. Additionally, some activities may have to be planned during the weekend to reduce the impact on customers' business.
Meritorious to have:
Analysis experience using MATLAB
Experience from working with Lithium-ion batteries
C/D driving license
Are we a perfect match?
Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. When joining us you will be a part of the biggest technological shift in the transport industry in decades, and with our innovative products we make our customers win. We want you to be in the front seat.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, among others. We find that well balanced work teams increase group dynamics, creativity and novel approaches to solutions.
Do you want to join us on our electrified journey?
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Christophe Maillet, Manager ESS Performance & Simulation. christophe.maillet@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail.
