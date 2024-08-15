Test analyst/Test manager
2024-08-15
Are you passionate about securing quality in your team deliveries together with the entire team and our stakeholders? This is an opportunity to start working in a team with great colleagues and a great team culture.
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
About the role:
As a Test analyst/Test manager in Team Ledgers you will work with a team of brilliant and inspiring colleagues, and a great team culture.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
An urge to understand the essence of our deliveries and how to make sure they are fit for purpose
A will to take part from the very beginning of the development process in order to make sure we have a feasible and effective way of making sure our deliveries are fit for purpose
A drive to continuously improve the work around the teams quality assurance
A proven track record of successfully working with test, both short term and strategic
Knowledge and experience of test tools and test automation tools
Experience of the Ledger systems
Are fluent in both Swedish and English
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working
A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
Remote working possibilities and flexible work schedule
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Learn more about working at SEBhere: www.sebgroup.com/techcareers
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
