Test
HemoCue AB / Logistikjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Ängelholm
2026-03-25
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos HemoCue AB i Ängelholm
, Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Leica Biosystems, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26
E-post: annika.hogberg@danaher.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hemocue AB
(org.nr 556342-9272)
Kuvettgatan 1 (visa karta
)
262 23 ÄNGELHOLM Arbetsplats
HemoCue AB Jobbnummer
9819768