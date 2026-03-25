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HemoCue AB / Logistikjobb / Ängelholm
2026-03-25


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Job Description
Bring more to life.

Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?

At Leica Biosystems, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.

You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.

Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26
E-post: annika.hogberg@danaher.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hemocue AB (org.nr 556342-9272)
Kuvettgatan 1 (visa karta)
262 23  ÄNGELHOLM

Arbetsplats
HemoCue AB

Jobbnummer
9819768

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