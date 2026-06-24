Territory Sales Engineer to Timken, the Nordics
Level Recruitment AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Level Recruitment AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
What Timken makes possible begins with you. Those who came before us helped land a man on the moon, create the world's infrastructure, and introduce renewable energy alternatives. Now you can join the Timken team to write your own unique story and help drive what's next.
A career at Timken means you can have an immediate impact doing Work That Matters to the world— improving the efficiency of today's industrial equipment and preparing for the future of motion on our planet and beyond. New employees can start contributing right away, and there are many opportunities to advance your career at your own pace. Join our global team of 19,000 people in 45 countries, and start helping our customers push the limits of what's possible in their world of motion.
Drive performance. Challenge the status quo. Grow the Nordic market.
Timken is a global industrial technology leader with more than 125 years of engineering expertise. With approximately 19,000 employees worldwide, the company develops high-performance bearings and industrial motion solutions used in demanding applications across industries.
Timken plays a key role in keeping global industry in motion—helping customers improve reliability, uptime, and performance. With a strong premium position and a value-based sales approach, Timken is now strengthening its presence in the Nordic market with a Territory Sales Engineer.
The Role
As Territory Sales Engineer, you will play a key role in developing Timken's position in the Nordic market. The role strengthens the existing team while supporting long-term continuity as the organization evolves.
The position combines technical sales, account management, and business development, with responsibility for a defined territory and a broad customer base including OEMs, distributors, and end users across multiple industries.
This is a field-based role requiring strong relationship building, technical understanding, and a structured, proactive sales approach. You will identify customer needs, influence decisions, and translate technical capabilities into business value.
You will collaborate closely with local and international colleagues as well as technical specialists, supported by engineering and service teams. The role involves regular travel across the Nordic region.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Manage and develop existing customer relationships
Identify and develop new business opportunities
Maintain a high level of customer activity and visits
Build, manage, and convert a strong sales pipeline
Drive the full sales process from initial contact to closing
Understand customer needs and translate them into solutions
Drive value-based and consultative sales
Prepare quotations and manage pricing
Collaborate with technical specialists
Support customers with technical guidance
Work with distributors and partners
Monitor market and competitor activity
Work in CRM to manage pipeline and forecasting
The role is flexible in location within the Nordics, with preference for candidates based in Stockholm, Malmö, Gothenburg, or Norway, ideally near a major airport.
Is this you?
You are a commercially driven sales professional with a strong technical foundation and experience from industrial environments. You have a proven ability to develop business across OEMs, distributors, and end users.
You are used to working towards targets, managing pipelines, and driving sales processes from start to finish. A structured approach to CRM and sales processes is natural to you.
A formal engineering degree is not required; however, candidates with a technical education are typically expected to have 3–5 years of experience. Without such education, a longer track record is preferred, generally 7–10 years of relevant technical sales experience.
You take ownership of your territory, balance long-term relationship building with new business development, and navigate both short and long sales cycles.
You combine strong commercial drive with technical curiosity and are comfortable in both business and technical discussions. Experience from bearings, power transmission, or similar sectors is an advantage.
Fluency in English and at least one Nordic language is required, along with willingness to travel.
Why Timken?
Timken offers the opportunity to join a financially strong and respected global company in a growth phase in the Nordics.
You will work with high-performance products positioned on measurable value, enabling you to challenge existing solutions and create impact for customers. The broad product portfolio supports long-term customer development and solution selling.
You will be part of an experienced and collaborative team with strong technical support and international exposure, offering good long-term development opportunities.
Do you want to know more?
In this process, Timken is cooperating with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button.
For more information, contact Stina Koskijev at +46 8 120 50 421 or stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
(no CVs via email).
Please ensure your CV (in English) clearly outlines industries, products/solutions sold, and customer segments (OEMs, distributors, end users), as well as your employer's offering and markets.
The recruitment process is ongoing, and we warmly welcome your application. Please submit your CV as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Level Recruitment AB
(org.nr 556766-4312), https://www.timken.com/
111 30 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Timken UK Limited Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Stina Koskijev stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se +460735588921 Jobbnummer
9977811