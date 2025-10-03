Tendering Specialist
2025-10-03
The opportunity
The energy sector is today changing fast, with unprecedented speed. Hitachi Energy has a unique offering that will help and enable our customers to take on these new challenges.
We are now looking for a Tendering Specialist in Västerås, Sweden. In this role you will work closely with the sales team to define and compile tenders for both our established and new service offerings.
As Tendering Specialist you will be part of an international tendering team, and be responsible for creating and completing bids, estimations and quotations based on customer specifications or customer requirements and budgets to achieve both market competitiveness and a favorable deals for the company.
Join us and be a key contributor in the transformation taking place, today, right now!
How you 'll make an impact
Formulate and define competitive service bids, estimates or quotations, considering the best available product mix and appropriate technical and commercial considerations for each situation.
Ensure service tenders are well-documented in a timely manner and with the appropriate level of detail, including full and accurate costs.
Manage the preparation of all technical, financial, commercial, contractual, and, if necessary, project management aspects of the bid, estimate or quotation, indicating prices and trading conditions. Manage internal and external stakeholders to support the bid preparation, such as translations, governmental approvals, and efforts from other teams.
Identify potential risks in estimates, bids, quotes and related contract agreements with different clients or distribution channels. Contribute information or participate in the risk review assessment.
Build and nurture strong relationships with customers to understand their needs and support sales in ensuring the client has a great experience throughout the entire sales process, providing the required technical support.
Collaborate with Supply Chain and Engineering Teams to identify potential vendors for equipment and materials required in the project and evaluate supplier offers from technical and commercial perspectives to match specifications.
Live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold minimum a Bachelor degree or similar in a relevant area, such as electrical, mechanical or automation engineering, several years of experience in Automation Systems is advantageous.
Your previous experience could be in engineering, tendering, (technical) project management or sales, and a strong technical background, preferably within power system automation, is highly valued.
Experience in power system engineering and knowledge of domain technology such as Substation Automation and Protection systems, SCADA, RTUs, IEDs, and mission-critical communication is advantageous.
You are fluent in Swedish and English, both oral and written.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team. Come as you are and be ready to learn. Bring your passion, your energy, and join a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and might result with the advertisement being unposted with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Kristoffer Wallin, kristoffer.wallin@hitachienergy.com
