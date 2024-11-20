Tender specialist - Aftersales
2024-11-20
We are looking for a Technical Tender Specialist that will be responsible for the aftersales for Insulation and Components, Bushings and Tap-changers - a Transformer Business Unit in Ludvika, Sweden. In this role, you will be an integral member of the Sales team, focusing on aftersales by providing exceptional customer service that meets our customers' technical needs. In close co-operation with customer and other Hitachi Energy teams, you will take actions to identify new Service business opportunities for Hitachi Energy.
You will be a part of a team that has a passion for continuous improvements and quality assurance. We have fun at work and what we do is important with a direct impact on our customers, co-workers, and company's success!
Does this sound like you? Don't hesitate, apply today!
Your responsibilities
Be responsible and attend on meetings with customers and propose suitable optimized solutions as well as contracts in accordance with company's tendering policies.
Establishing and maintaining strong customer relationships through excellent service and your knowledge of customer needs.
Find the right solutions on time at the right price and be responsible Aftersales and offering upgrading to modern technology.
Use tender processes and tools for proposal administration and offers as well as Risk Review guidelines.
Closely follow up sales orders by cooperation with Project Management team.
Live core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
We are looking for a driven, dedicated and service-minded person who can work both independently and as well in a team.
You have good communication, negotiation and presentation skills.
You have electrical / technical background, and a couple of years work experience in sales. It's considered meriting if you have knowledge of our products.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal is required. Swedish is beneficial.
Proven ability to develop and manage customer relationships.
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself for continuous development in both short and long term.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to 2024-01-05! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
More information: Hiring Manager, Johanna Almen, johanna.almen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15, Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +4610 7383694, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05
