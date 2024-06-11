Tender Manager
2024-06-11
Tender work focuses on a combination of different tasks including tendering to new or existing customers! You will first of all assess customer needs and suggesting appropriate solutions. In this specialization you may also provide customer service and support in the form of information on product and resolution to issues related to tendering of the Valves scope. You act as contact towards HVDC Bid & Proposal and, on their request, calculate and together with engineers from HVDC Products validate and present system solutions inline with the request and present the offer/tender to HVDC Bid & Proposal. To do the above need for contact with SCM and other stakeholders are needed.
"Join our team to contribute to the green transition by working with the heart (of HVDC)" - Hiring manager Björn Stenberg
Your responsibilities
Prepare and deliver commercial and technical tenders to the right cost, delivery time, risks and scope.
Lead a project team of engineers and in collaboration with them ensure that the correct design is tendered
Work closely and communicate with product management, purchasing and production functions.
Structure and drive communication for your tenders towards HVDC Bid & Proposal.
Present tender material towards our customers
Perform Tender reviews for the management within HVDC Products
Continuously work on and further improving our calculations, processes and quality assurance.
Driving department initiatives
Your background
You are a skilled leader with a strong focus on collaboration under pressure
You should thrive in a position where you have the opportunity of creating networks, cherish human relations as well as working independently towards clear deadlines
Proactive attitude towards identifying and executing tenders and improvements
Project management experience and/or a business- or engineering degree
You are structured, driven and like to continuously improve processes and come with new ideas.
Fluent in English as well as in Swedish, written and spoken
A good knowledge of Excel
Regarded as an advantage with previous experience of working with HVDC Converter Valves
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later July 2.
Recruiting Manager Björn Stenberg, +46 (10) 7380767 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
