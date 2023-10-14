Tender Controller
2023-10-14
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Play a key role in our tender process
To further strengthen the financial support to our commercial and tender managers, we are looking for a controller to join our financial team in Karlskrona.
Collaborate and provide financial insights to our tender team
Are you a dedicated and customer-oriented controller with a passion for supporting a dynamic and expanding business in a global organization? Would you like to be an integral part of an engaged and collaborative controlling team supporting the green energy transformation? If so, this is a great opportunity to join a dynamic team dedicated to connecting a greener world.
Are you a skilled tender controller with strong communication skills?
As a Tender Controller on our controlling team in Karlskrona, you will play a pivotal role, with a key focus on partnering with our tender team, providing them with the financial insights they need. Our goal is to ensure that everyone at NKT is well-informed about financial risks and are empowered take proactive measures to mitigate these risks when entering into new tenders.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
* Reviewing cost inputs and gathering data.
* Undertaking activities to hedge against metal and currency fluctuations.
* Developing cash flow and revenue recognition plans.
* Conducting benchmark analyses in comparison to other projects and tenders.
* Actively participating in process enhancements, improvements, and efficiency initiatives.
* Your additional duties will include ensuring that all controller responsibilities are adhered to, collaborating within the tender team alongside experts from various functions, and taking ownership of the financial requirements from clients while ensuring comprehensive financial risk coverage and accurate cost inputs. You will closely collaborate with our commercial and tender managers as well as our treasury department.
* To excel in this role, you must be proactive, responsible, and detail-oriented. Strong communication skills are vital for success.
An Analytical Controller with a growth mindest
To thrive in this role, you should be a motivated and focused team player. You should find inspiration in an international, fast-paced environment, where your analytical skills and excellent interpersonal abilities can shine. Positivity is a defining trait of your personality.
In addition, we would like your profile/CV to include:
* A Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or Industrial Engineering and Management.
* A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in a Controlling position or a similar role.
* Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office and an advanced level of MS Excel.
* Fluent English language skills.
Contact and Application:
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization fuels sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will be reviewing applications continuously but recommend that you to apply no later than November 15, 2023. Please be aware that personality and cognitive tests may be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the Hiring Manager, Purin Chen, VP of Finance at: purin.chen@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to the Recruiter, Ben Gregg, at: benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Unionen- Joakim Wikström +46 734 070243
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-13
NKT HV Cables AB
NKT A/S
Benjamin Gregg +46 701405015
8190650