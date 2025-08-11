Temporary position in Malmö: Sustainability IT project manager
Duni AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-08-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Duni AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Linköping
, Bengtsfors
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a project manager with sustainability interest to help implementing a an IT project aimed at enabling Duni Group to comply with the EU Deforestation Regulation. As a Project Manager, you are part of our central sustainability team and this temporary position will be coordinating the project until implementation by December 30, 2025.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Lead and coordinate the project with colleagues from different departments in Duni Group
• Plan and host project meetings and steering group meetings
• Report and administrate the project in our internal project management system
• Manage relationship with external partners
• Ensure up-to-date understanding of the EUDR process and share with relevant colleagues
• Monitor risks and highlight the need for decisions when relevant
Who are you?
We believe you have 2-5 years of relevant professional knowledge experience related to project leadership and a well documented expereience and interest in sustainability matters like forestry, climate and circularity. You have a university degree, MSc or equivalent, in a relevant area.
To excel in this role you are a results oriented and socially competent problem solver that can execute your tasks systematically with high quality and analytical thinking. As a person you take initiative and are accountable for own and other's' commitments. You enjoy being part of a group and believe in finding solutions together and want to contribute to the team mindset.
Further information and application
We would love to know more about you and your motivation for this job!
To apply, use the application form below. We do not accept applications through email with regards to GDPR. Please send us your application, CV and cover letter, in English latest by July 7.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Erik Lindroth at erik.lindroth@duni.com
.
Please note that we will be working with a continuous selection process, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. So, don't delay, please send us your application today.
Start: As soon as possible, with regards of the notice period.
About Duni Group
Duni Group is a market leader in sustainable dining and food packaging solutions for the restaurant market. The Group markets and sells its products under primarily the brands Duni, BioPak and Paper+Design, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has around 2,400 employees in 22 countries, its headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, UK, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni Group is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker "DUNI".
If you have not already gotten a good feeling for who we are, go to our website www.dunigroup.com.
Here you can read more about who we are and what we are passionate about. Hopefully you want to be part of our team! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Duni AB
(org.nr 556536-7488) Arbetsplats
Duni AB Jobbnummer
9452005