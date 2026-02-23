Teknisk skribent till Husqvarna
2026-02-23
Do
you enjoy turning complex technical information into clear, structured, and
user-friendly documentation? Are you curious about how products work and
motivated by quality, language, and continuous improvement?
Husqvarna
is now looking for a Technical Writer / Publication Specialist to join the
Product Quality and Service organization in Huskvarna. In this role, you will
work at the intersection of technology, language, and operations, ensuring that
dealers worldwide have access to high-quality technical documentation that
supports efficient service, maintenance, and product quality.
Tasks as a Technical Writer
In
the role of Technical Writer, you will work closely with Husqvarna's Product
Service Specialists (PSS) and Product Quality Specialists (PQS) on publishing
technical documentation for the company's dealers worldwide. You will
collaborate and work cross-functionally with several groups within Product
Quality and Service.
In this role, your tasks will include:
Reviewing
and quality-assuring technical texts in terms of language, structure, and
clarity
Working
with Workshop Manuals (repair and service manuals), Service Plans, and Service
Bulletins / Service Management Bulletins
Coordinating
document translations together with an external translation agency
Publishing
documentation in Teamcenter (PLM system) and in the Content Management System
Driving
publications through the entire process, from first draft to final publication
Representing
Workshop Manuals, Service Plans, and Service Bulletins in the implementation of
a new CMS during 2026
Working
with technical documentation across all product categories: Robotic, Handheld,
and Wheeled
Participating
in development projects
In the role of Technical Writer, we
are looking for someone who has:
2-3
years of relevant experience as a technical writer or in a similar role
The
ability to understand, review, and work with technical documentation
Experience
working in Content Management Systems
Fluent
in English, both written and spoken
Technical
understanding within areas such as mechanics, mechatronics, robotics, or
similar fields
Experience
handling several parallel publications and projects at the same time
It is meritorious if you have:
Knowledge
of Swedish and/or additional languages
Experience
working in PLM systems, preferably Teamcenter
Experience
with translation workflows and collaboration with translation agencies
As a person, you are:
Curious
and motivated to understand and learn new technical areas
Structured
and comfortable managing multiple ongoing tasks
Linguistically
confident, with a sense for tone, clarity, and narrative flow
Socially
skilled and comfortable working with both internal and external contacts
Proactive
and confident in driving your own publications forward
About Husqvarna
Husqvarna
is a global leader in outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden. The
company develops innovative solutions with a strong focus on quality,
sustainability, and user experience and operates in more than 40 countries
worldwide.
You are offered:
A
broad and developing role in an international organization
The
opportunity to work with technical documentation for market-leading products
A
thorough onboarding with support from team members
A
buddy during the onboarding phase
Participation
in future change and development projects
About Framtiden AB
Framtiden works with both staffing and
recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We do this by
helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists
in matching the right talents with the right companies. For this position you
will initially work as an consultant at Framtiden with the opportunity to
transition to a direct employment with Husqvarna.
Terms
Start date: According
to agreement
City:
Huskvarna
Employment
