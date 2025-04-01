Technology Security and Privacy Risk Liaison | Manpower | Sthlm
2025-04-01
ManpowerGroup is one of the world's leading companies in staffing, recruitment, and HR services. We have more than 2,200 offices in 70 countries and globally generate over $21 billion in revenue. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and collaborate with 80% of the American Fortune 500 companies.
ManpowerGroup AS
ManpowerGroup assists businesses in the private and public sectors in attracting, assessing, and developing people with the skills they need, while also helping job seekers find opportunities in the labor market. Through innovative solutions, we assist both large and small businesses in all industries under the brands Manpower, Experis, Jefferson Wells, and Talent Solutions. Our business operation is based on doing well by doing good, and we place great emphasis on being an inclusive company, firmly grounded in our values of People, Knowledge, and Innovation. We are extremely proud to have been recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies for 14 consecutive years.
Your new challenges and areas of responsibility
This role plays an important part in bridging business processes with security and privacy frameworks. You will be responsible for identifying, assessing, and mitigating security and privacy risks, ensuring compliance with ManpowerGroup's global security policies. The role involves evaluating security and privacy risks in local systems, processes, and technologies to ensure alignment with global frameworks. Ensuring adherence to GDPR and other regulatory requirements is essential. You will be the key liaison between local business units and central security/privacy teams, driving best practices in cyber security and privacy within the organization. Assisting in the investigation of security and privacy incidents and ensuring appropriate mitigation actions is a critical part of the role. Leading training initiatives to strengthen the security culture within MPG will also be expected.
As security and privacy risks continue to evolve, the role requires continuous reassessment of strategies and methods to ensure MPG's business remains protected. You will collaborate closely with business leaders, IT teams, compliance officers, and legal departments to ensure security and privacy risk management strategies align with business objectives.
The position can be based in one of our offices in Oslo, Stockholm, or Copenhagen.
Are you the one we are looking for?
We believe the right candidate possesses at least four years of experience in security, risk management, or privacy compliance roles. A degree in information security, risk management, or a related field, or professional security, privacy or risk related qualifications, is required. To succeed in this role, you must be able to work independently and manage multiple security risk projects in a structured manner. Strong stakeholder management skills are essential to ensure alignment between business, IT, and compliance teams. You should have solid knowledge of security compliance frameworks, privacy laws, and risk management methodologies including ISO27001, NIST and GDPR.
A proactive and strategic mindset is important, with the ability to balance security risks with business needs. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are necessary to translate security concepts into practical business solutions. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required. Additionally, proficiency in a Scandinavian language is necessary. Experience in cross-functional collaboration within a global organization is an advantage. We are looking for someone who will take ownership of this role and actively contribute to shaping security and privacy initiatives from day one.
Why join us?
This is a unique opportunity to advance your skills by engaging in stimulating projects and tasks within a crucial field. You will have the chance to shape your role within our organization and participate in both national and international collaborations across our global network. We provide a professional and supportive work environment where your input is valued. Additionally, we offer support for talent and career development through various programs led by expert coaches.
Application Information
Jefferson Wells collaborates with ManpowerGroup in the recruitment process and handles all inquiries on behalf of the company. We prioritize privacy and adhere to GDPR guidelines to protect your data. To apply for the position, please register your CV via Recman. Please note that we do not process applications via email. All inquiries will be treated confidentially.
For further questions about the position or the process, please contact Jefferson Wells at Amanda Garen or Benedikte Lund.
