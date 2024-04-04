Technology Manager Valves
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Driftmaskinistjobb / Ludvika Visa alla driftmaskinistjobb i Ludvika
2024-04-04
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Society wants to make the energy system sustainable. We are looking for someone that has the ability to see things from different perspectives and we want you to find additional ways of supporting this global movement through our technology.
To be successful you are a person who knows how to interact with various groups of people and build long term relations, you are also a great communicator and an ambassador for our beliefs.
The Technology Manager Valves reports directly to the Grid Integration Global Head of Technology. Preferably based in Sweden in either Ludvika or Västerås.
We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with cross functional coordination and collaboration between R&D, Engineering, Supply and Service at Hitachi Energy, both locally and globally. If this interests you, don't delay - apply today!
Your responsibilities
Lead the global development team for power electronic valves.
Managing managers, participating in the Technology leadership team of business unit grid integration.
Work closely with Product Managers and the System Technology Managers regarding direction and content and with Engineering, Project Operations and Service teams regarding deliverables.
Formulate and drive technology and footprint strategy.
Documenting best practices.
From time to time, you will be required to travel abroad, for instance Poland, China and Switzerland.
Your background
You have relevant leadership experience and experience of product development, as well as experience of customer delivery.
You have proven experience regarding change management.
The ability to manage complex interdependencies and multiple stakeholders comes natural to you.
You are a team player with drive and interpersonal competence, leadership and excellent communication skills.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluency in English is required, being multi-lingual is meriting.
You hold a university degree in STEM and relevant work life experience.
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you.
Last day to send in your application is April 26th 2024.
Recruiting manager Björn Jacobson, bjorn.jacobson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107-382 912; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-382 986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
As an example of important technologies within the BU scope, HVDC (high-voltage direct current) technology is a key enabler for a carbon-neutral energy system. It is highly efficient for transmitting large amounts of electricity over long distances, integration of renewables and interconnecting grids, enabling new sustainable transmission solutions.
Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Ludvika/Västerås) Jobbnummer
8585991