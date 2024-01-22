Technology Exploration Manager
2024-01-22
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Imagine the world in two decades, what technology steps do you foresee? If you are interested in being part of shaping the world and the future technology landscape in the Volvo Group, this is the job for you!
We are looking for a passionate person who knows that the key to business success is curiosity, courage and drive to take on new possibilities and who can look at the bigger picture. If you thrive in change and can create and contribute to a climate of cross functional teamwork and pride of the products and solutions, then we are hoping you to join our team.
This is us, your new colleagues
The Volvo Group strongly believes in a future where sustainable and efficient transport and infrastructure solutions are essential for any society to prosper, where collaboration and diversity increase speed and solve societal challenges. At the Project and Product Strategy Office (PPSO) organization we are part of navigating these future changes and we consist of experienced teams that daily work with the change and execution - from innovation to partnerships, to predictable deliveries of market solutions.
The Strategy & Governance Office (SGO) is the team within PPSO with the task of building the Volvo Group reasoning on prioritized technology areas as well as securing a clear & coherent decision flow. We bring focus to the emerging technologies and trends that have the biggest potential of contributing to the Volvo Group's vision of being the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world.
This is how you could make an impact
In this position you will actively contribute to further enhance the Volvo Group's Image as Technology Leader in the industry. You will have an important role in terms of securing further understanding and elaboration about selected emerging technologies and innovative solutions together with relevant stakeholders. In this role you will also promote capturing of innovation through planning and execution of initiatives such as ideation campaigns, external collaboration, etc. You will further develop our way-of-working regarding technology through benchmarking and/or collaboration with renowned external technology peers. You will also be an important promotor of relevant knowledge-sharing & communication to inspire the engineering community within the Volvo Group. This could be achieved through participation in external as well as internal events and sharing of insights through various channels.
Who are you?
You are passionate about technology and the trends that will shape the future. You see challenges as something positive and face change with curiosity.
The role requires an agile and network-based work approach, open mindset, and passion to deliver value for our customers. You need to have skills to build networks and establish successful relationships both internally and through external collaborations with partners, suppliers, and academia. You have a genuine interest in teaming-up with people in a multicultural business environment. You have previous experiences in leading cross-functional activities, and you are interested in increasing your leadership skills by broadly expanding your network. You are energetic, with a strong drive and can engage people with a "making things happen" mindset.
Are we the perfect match?
To become the important gear in the machinery that we are looking for, we believe that you recognize yourself in most of the following qualifications:
• 5+ years' experience of working with innovation, engineering and/or business strategies
• Ability to create engagement, clarity, and structure to bring forward ideas to actions
• Leader aspirations
• Ability to grasp new technology concepts with an innate curiosity
• Master of Science in relevant technology fields or equivalent experience & education level
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Curious, and have some questions? Contact me!
Emma Mattsson, Head of Strategy & Governance Office, emma.mattsson@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
