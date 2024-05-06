Technology Adoption Specialist
Play'n Go Sweden AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2024-05-06
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Play'n Go Sweden AB i Växjö
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from one of our home countries in Sweden, Malta, Hungary orSpain.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
What the role entails:
Some of the key responsibilities of our Technology Adoption Specialistwill be:
Providing our employees with the best Digital Employee Experience can only succeed when people and technology are on the same page. As Technology Adoption specialist you will focus on maximising the value of the digital applications in our digital workplace.
Finding smart ways to reduce manual work, integrate and optimize out of the box (M365) technology and minimize digital friction within the organisation for a supreme Digital First working experience.
This role is all about driving behaviour change, adoption of technology and consulting the business on how to use digital tools and promoting best practices.
ensure maximum adoption of our digital toolset
connect with the business to define digital pain points and usability gaps
analyse existing processes/structures and define improvements that enhance user experience and efficiency
advise on scalable, low code integrations to automate and integrate existing digital tools
ensure our Digital Workplace is coherent, clutter free and a pleasure to work in
assess and advise end-user experience of new/existing processes and new technology
streamline processes and technology to reduce digital noise
collaborate with our L&D specialists to detect and fix knowledge gaps
work closely with the IT team for more advanced technical solutions/improvements
What we ask of you:
Project management
Strong communication skills
Stakeholder management
Low code/no code solution development
What's in it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
We believe the way forward relies on well-regulated gaming and player safety. Our commitment to this sets the standard for our industry. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Play'n Go Sweden AB
(org.nr 559127-2975) Arbetsplats
Play'n GO Jobbnummer
8658246