Technician
Alstom Transport AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Helsingborg
2025-02-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the technician in Helsingborg we're looking for?
Join our dedicated team and play a crucial role in upgrading the train signal system ETCS on the X61 vehicles, where your skills will make a real difference in ensuring safe and efficient rail operations!
Your future role
You report to the site supervisor and work together in a group with competent and committed colleagues who help you get into the work and the team in the best possible way
At the depot in Helsingborg, you will work with upgrading the train signal system ETCS on the X61 vehicles.
Depending on your skills, the work will consist of everything from dismantling units, cabling and other work steps as per the work manual. You should be able to follow and understand instructions in English.
The position also includes:
The work is carried out according to instructions in existing systems.
Register and document information in our current systems regarding e.g. action text, used material, etc.
With the support of troubleshooters, we occasionally troubleshoot and correct electrical faults on the vehicles.
Use the overhead crane, as well as other tools.
Ensure compliance with the requirements of the Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality Policy.
Work according to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and the Alstom Railway Safety Policy.
Who are you?
To succeed as an assembly technician, you need to have a strong technical competence and an eye for detail.
You need to be structured and enjoy working according to clear processes. We also believe that you enjoy working against deadlines to get the trains out on time. You are good at organizing and planning your work well.
We also believe you are analytical and enjoy performing technical troubleshooting and finding solutions to problems. Furthermore, it is important that you are meticulous and have a high sense of responsibility, as working as an assembly technician has a direct impact on the safety and health of all passengers. Good communication and collaboration skills are also important as you will be working alongside other technicians and staff at our depot.
To succeed in the role:
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have all the skills. Instead, we've listed a few that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Education/experience or a great passion for mechanical work and technology.
Experience or understanding of technical work in the aerospace, industrial or automotive industry or similar where repair and troubleshooting of mechanical, electrical, pneumatic and digital control systems has been part of your everyday life
We would like you to be used to assembling electrical and mechanical components according to drawings and instructions.
If you have good knowledge of electricity, it is a big plus.
Skills:
Knowledge and ability to solve complex problems are meritorious
Knowledge of the train industry is an advantage
Good language skills in English
Our employees need to complete Alstom's internal training program with a passing grade. This training is carried out during regular working hours and free of charge.
As the tasks are of importance to road safety, an approved medical examination is required before any employment can begin, which Alstom takes care of
The work involves day shifts. Welcome to submit your application today. Interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
We are looking for both candidates for fixed-term employment and permanent employment.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
* Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
* Work with new security standards for rail signalling
* Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
* Contribute to innovative projects
* Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
* Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
* Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
