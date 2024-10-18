Technical Writer (financial sector)
2024-10-18
We are looking for a English speaking Technical Writer for a company in the banking industry. Start ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
Key responsibilities:
Develop and maintain technical documentation: Create, update, and maintain high-quality documentation including technical architecture documents, system design documents, and other functional and technical specifications.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams: Work closely with engineers, architects, product managers, and credit risk specialists to understand the system architecture, technical specifications, and workflows.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements: Ensure that documentation complies with industry regulations, standards, and internal policies within the financial services and credit risk space.
Simplify complex technical information: Transform complex technical jargon into easy-to-understand documents for different audiences, including business stakeholders, developers, and regulatory bodies.
Review and quality assurance: Proofread, edit, and enhance existing documentation for clarity, consistency, and accuracy. Ensure that all documentation aligns with regulator standards.
Qualifications and skills:
5+ years of experience as a within financial services, banking or fintech sectors.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Proven experience in creating and managing documentation for technology and system architecture, particularly in a financial or risk management context.
Strong understanding of credit risk systems and processes
Attention to detail and an ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines.
A strong sense of ownership and accountability in delivering high-quality documentation on time.
Master's Degree in Economics, Computer Science or a related fields. Advanced degrees in related fields are a plus.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
