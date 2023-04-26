Technical writer and Web Design!
2023-04-26
About the assignment
This is a consultant assignment trough KiMM/Wise Professionals. The assignment will initially go on for six months with a possibility to prolong the contract. The assignment starts as soon as possible and is located in Lund.
Background:
At our client 's Technology Promotion Department, (TPRD) they work with several of their business groups to grow the business at scale through external partner engagement via APIs and dev kits. To drive open innovation with their technologies, a positive developer onboarding experience is essential. Thus, TPRD mission includes to envision and synthesize future technologies. This requires people with strong technical capabilities and a sense of self-driven technical understanding.
You will be part of an energetic team with engineers, tech writers and on-line marketeers which has the full responsibility of our clients developer-facing channels. This inhouse team builds webpages, creates copy and graphics, launches online marketing activities, and publishes technical documentation on the site.
About the position:
This role is part of the Developer Program that involves three areas of responsibility.
1. Technical editing of API conceptual documentation, using GIT process
2. Creating website content, such as blog posts, news, guidelines, technical tutorials targeting developers and technical decision makers
3. Re-arranging the web content to improve overall developer experience. This role will also require knowledge in creating enhanced content (illustrations, schemes, guidelines explaining system architectures).
Main responsibility:
A skilled technical writer, completely fluent in English (in both UK and US English). You should have a deep interest in text creation in different formats.
Edit and transform internal documentation material for external publishing according to brand and writing guidelines.
Create and edit content (texts, images, videos) for pages and sections on the Developer World websites in time for product, tool and service releases and updates.
Create and make sure sustainable information architecture is set up in sync with business needs.
Web-editing experience with basic UX/UI understanding to be able to re-arrange web content to fit the needs of the target audience.
Requirement for this position:
Experienced in working with technical content creation and editing it for an external target group.
Experienced in working with branding and writing guidelines.
Knowledge of managing online technical documentation through its lifecycle.
Familiarity with WordPress or similar content management systems for online publishing
Prior experience of working with Content Management System (WordPress) to test new editorial features and suggest improvements.
Structured, and focused on both details as well as overall goals.
Comply with company branding and guidelines.
Service minded, flexible, self-directed and with a drive to take responsibility.
A team player that easily adapts and drives improvements in a positive way.
Eager to deliver the best quality experiences possible.
Social and positive.
Good to have:
Familiarity with a markup language, which could be Markdown, AsciiDoc, HTML, SGML, XML, or
Interested?
Does this sounds like the perfect next step for you? Great! Please don't hesitate to apply for the role by clicking the Apply-button below! In connection with this you will have to answer a few short questions.
If you want more information or have questions about the role, contact Sofie Garpered, sg@kimm.se
Selection takes place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last application date.
Welcome with your application! Wee look forward to hear from you!
We want our employees at KiMM & Wise Professionals to have the most fun time in their careers and this of course also applies to you as a hired consultant. We care that you feel part of the gang and we are happy to tell you more about that during the process.
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
