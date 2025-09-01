Technical Writer
2025-09-01
We are seeking a Technical Writer to become part of our clients fast-growing technical documentation team. We are looking for a writer who is passionate about simplifying complex technical information with eyes for details and thrives in pressure. Does this sound like something for you? Then we would love to hear from you!
Start date: November Duration: Initially one year Placement: Uppsala
About the job We produce and maintain customer-facing user documentation that supports products manufactured. This position will be responsible for the creation of customer-facing user documentation in a manner that meets corporate standards and style.
Research, write, edit, review, proof-read, and publish end-user documentation to ensure completeness, accuracy, validity, and clarity of information for digital and/or print production in line with corporate standards for style, branding and quality, legal guidelines, and regulatory requirements.
Work with other functions (such as product management, research & development, customized products, regulatory, manufacturing, and project management office) for the timely and cost-effective production of new documents and maintenance of existing documents.
Fulfil end-user documentation assignments such as production of new technical documentation for new product introductions (NPIs) or updates of existing technical documentation.
Estimate and schedule the time required to complete assignments and provide regular updates of progress.
Update appropriate databases and inform appropriate functions of the availability of new and revised documents
Assist in the definition of development tools and platforms for efficient production and maintenance of end-user documentation and instructions.
About you
Degree or advanced degree in a suitable biological science or related field with relevant work experience.
2+ years of progressively responsible experience in the writing, editing, and production of technical documentation (e.g., software manuals).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; demonstrated ability in original technical writing, document organization, document reorganization; experience editing others' work.
Experience in software documentation desirable.
Experience of SDL Tridion or other XML based Content Management Systems.
Proficient in desktop publishing tools for example Adobe InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator.
Experience in HTML/CSS.
Fluent in English.
Desired additional skills
Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical, and problem-solving skills
Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, initiative.
Capability to work independently and as part of a team, partnering marketing, product management, and scientific staff.
Ability to pursue tasks to completion, results oriented. Ability to work on multiple parallel projects and with competing priorities.
Experience of CAD related tools.
Experience in video editing is considered a merit.
