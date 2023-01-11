Technical Trainer in Business Unit Marine at Volvo Penta
2023-01-11
Do you have a passion for Competence Development and want to be an important player supporting our Business Partners to be number one in uptime and support our customers success?
Would you like to work in different arenas and with different cultures, one day virtually train product specialists or Service technicians in a well-equipped classroom in Sweden and the week after run instructor led (ILT) F2F training to service technicians in another country?
Or develop Digital training material such as short videos or e-learning, ILT material or other relevant material needed today or in the future?
Then we might just have the perfect role for you!
Volvo Penta knows the importance of building a life cycle relation with our customers, as we believe this is the key to success. One important part of this relation is the focus on Competence Development.
As a Technical Trainer, you will contribute to this by taking on the role as a Key player within the Service Market at Business Unit Marine. You will be responsible for your own markets but at the same time belong to a team that jointly owns the entire Service Market within Business Unit Marine globally.
As the transition to Digitalized training has started, it is as well on top of your agenda to smoothly mix the traditional needs with the opportunities of new technology.
Main activities and responsibilities:
Prioritize the competence development in the areas of Benelux and UK but all geographical areas are open since the Marine Business Unit covers competence dev on a global basis
Facilitate learning paths in area of expertise
Present the features and benefits of Volvo Penta products & services
Transfer the knowledge (Face to Face and/or Virtual) and increase the competences of our Network and our Service Market employees
Map, follow up and evaluate competence and handle the training calendar
Support in developing training material (Face to Face, Virtual, Digital, e-learning, videos etc.)
Secure infrastructure for trainings conducted (tools, equipment, handouts etc.)
Coach and support Business Partner trainers and students in their continuous development paths
What can we offer?
You will be a part of a global team and work in close cooperation with colleagues within the Service Market Marin and well as with the Competence Development department centrally at HQ at Volvo Penta.
We trust our colleagues to do their best and we always value and encourage opinions and ideas. Therefore, if you like and enjoy challenges, if you are business minded and see change and transformation as a source to inspiration then we are sure that you will be a great benefit to our team.
As you regionally will work with competence development the role requires travelling, mostly within Europe but also to other parts of the world.
We offer a challenging position where you can affect your own work. We have an open and friendly atmosphere where we help and respect each other.
We offer a job in a high performing organization, with good and competent colleagues, and good career opportunities.
Required knowledge, experience:
Any language skills are highly appreciated
Excellent communication and presentation/online facilitation skills
Experienced in and interested in coaching and competence development
Technical background
Teaching background or experience
Strong supporter in Digitalization
Fluent in English, both written and spoken is a must
Workshop experience or knowledge is appreciated
Personal qualities:
A passion for problem solving and finding solutions
Strong relationship building skills
A strategic and long-term approach to develop the competence development area
Team oriented and with the ability to work alone
Ability to manage peaks in workload
But most of all, you who have the passion and interest within the area of competence development combined with dealing with business partner technicians, and the eager to learn more within this field as we believe that your attitude is the most important and valuable asset for us.
If you are action oriented, flexible and love challenges, then please send your application because we are hoping to hear from you!
The position is flexible on location within Europe. It can also be located at Volvo Penta Headquarter in Gothenburg, Sweden.
For further information, please contact:
Francisco Villalba
Head of Competence Development, Service Market Marinefrancisco.villallba@volvo.com
• 34 62911 82 62
Pernilla Arslan
Director Customer Service & Quality, Business Unit Marinepernilla.arslan@volvo.com
• 46 765 53 82 31
