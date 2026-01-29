Technical Support Engineer Application Specialist
2026-01-29
The opportunity
We are looking for a Technical Support Engineer - Application Specialist to join our global organization. In this role, you will provide advanced technical expertise and consultation to our customers, supporting application-related challenges across power systems and substation automation.
You will work closely with global customers as well as internal functions such as R&D, Application Engineering, Failure Analysis, and After Sales Service, contributing to high-quality solutions and continuous improvement. This is a visible and technically challenging role in an international environment, where your expertise directly supports customer success and operational reliability.
How you'll make an impact
Provide advanced technical support and consultation for customer application-related issues
Analyze and troubleshoot complex cases to identify root causes, including incorrect configurations, parameters, and settings
Resolve high-complexity cases raised through the customer support portal in a professional and efficient manner
Guide customers on hardware and firmware upgrades as well as application optimization
Build and maintain strong customer relationships by delivering reliable technical support at a high technical level
Take ownership of assigned cases and manage priorities in a high-workload, global environment
Contribute to continuous improvement of processes, tools, and ways of working
Your background
Master of Science or PhD in Electrical Engineering, preferably with a focus on Power Systems
Minimum 5 years of experience in technical support, application engineering, or a similar role
Solid experience working in customer support services within an international environment
Strong knowledge of power systems, protection, and control
Experience with substation automation and communication protocols such as IEC 61850, Modbus, DNP3, and IEC 103
Familiarity with IED engineering tools and secondary injection testing (e.g. Omicron)
Experience in commissioning and testing is considered a merit
Fluency in English, both written and spoken; additional languages are a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Healthcare and wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
Mentor support during onboarding
Continuous learning through training and development programs
A diverse and inclusive workplace with 70+ nationalities represented in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you passionate about technology and customer value? Do you enjoy solving complex technical challenges in a global environment? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so don't delay - apply today!
Hiring Manager Ziaedin Hassani, Ziaedin.hassani@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari +46 107 38 13 45; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107 38 15 12; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 38 70 43.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Malin Johansson, malin.johansson@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9711961