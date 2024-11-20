Technical Support Engineer - Network, Cloud & Containerization (Hybrid, ...
Are you a true engineer who loves the combination of cutting-edge technologies in streaming and broadcasting?
Do you thrive in using your technical skill-set in acustomer-centric role, creating smooth experiences for clients?
Do you possesstrong troubleshooting and configurationskills as well as anability to listen carefully andcommunicate effectively?
Yes?
We are at the forefront of a digital revolution that is shaping the way the world connects, communicates, and collaborates.Net Insight is aglobal technology company with a rich history of innovation, and we are on a mission to redefine how media networking and synchronization work in the digital age.
Join us!
Want to learn more about our products and get to know our people? Make sure to check us out on LinkedIn and Youtube!
About your role
As our shiny newTechnical Support Engineer, you'll be a vital piece of the puzzle ensuring that our clients get the most out of our products.
In this role, you'll:
Provide technical support primarily for Net Insights synchronization products and also for other cloud-based broadcast solutions in our portfolio
Train and support customers for optimal usage and performance of products and solutions in customers' environments
Facilitate a smooth customer on-boarding process and ensure an easy operational introduction of Net Insights solutions and products in customers' environment
Develop relationships with our customers based on trust, knowledge, and close collaboration
Build up yourown competence by working with customer projects, professional services and business development around the support offering
Welcome to anenvironment where "engineers can be engineers"*
• Actual quote from one of your upcoming team members
The product - Zyntai
As a member of our Customer Success Unit, you will be handling technical support, training, onboardingand customer projects for our 5Gsynchronization and cloud-based broadcast products.
To get a deeper understanding of oursynchronization Zyntai, check out this video.
Good to knows:
We value work-life balance and have a hybrid work set-up (50/50)
Full-time, permanent position
Located in our HQ in Solna, Stockholm
The role includes providing on-call support to global customers out of business hours from time to time
The compensation consists of base salary, company bonus, on-call compensation
Rotating schedule
Intregued?
Well, you should be!
Your profile
University education degree in a technical area like Telecom, Broadcast, Engineering or IT
A minimum of 3 years of experience as a Technical Support Engineer or similar customer-centric role, providing technical services with multi-channel customer interactions
Solid experience and interest in cloud technologies, including microservices and containerization
Telecom background at the operator or provider level with industry experience in Networks and IP
Proficient inGrafana, Linux, as well as platforms like Kubernetes or Openshift
Proficient business English
Bonus points:
5G and broadcasting technologies
How to apply and information about the process
It's super-easy!
Upload you CV or use your LinkedIn profile, fill in the choice questions (no data entry) and upload relevant documentation of you choice - That's it.
We are recruiting continuously and we aim to get back to you with an initial decision within 10 days.
Note: We do not offer relocation support at this time.
This isNET INSIGHT
Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.
For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net InsiEmmy Awardght partners with hundreds of customers in over 70 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.
For more information, please visitwww.netinsight.net
