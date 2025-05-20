Technical Support
Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Solna
2025-05-20
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB i Solna
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
About TP-Link
Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries.
TP-Link Nordic has established office in Sweden since 2013. We're looking for 2 technical support Sweden.
Job role and responsibilities:
Daily tasks:
• Help consumers and clients who contact TP-Link Support, to record and answer questions, solve their problems.
• Support channels: Phone Calls, Email, Online Chat.
• Answer review questions in public forum.
• Other technical support tasks assigned by GM or Line Manager.
Products:
• Consumer networking, smart home.
• Refer to https://www.tp-link.com/se/.
Knowledge improvement and certification by TP-Link:
• Receive professional training of TP-Link products and troubleshooting skills.
• To attend and pass TP-Link Certification Test is mandatory.
Desired Skills and Experience:
• You have at least 2 years of experience of technical support in ICT or consumer electronics industry.
• Basic networking knowledge.
• Strong sense of customer satisfaction.
• Technical background and call center experience is plus.
We offer:
TP-Link has no.1 market share in consumer networking and IPC categories. We continue to grow by expanding channel partners and portfolios. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a competitive salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:
• Competitive salary package.
• KPI bonus, monthly assessment and distribution.
• Pleasant, young, and international working environment.
• Career opportunities to develop into product or category management team.
Other information:
• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office.
• Starting date: Q2 2025.
• Language: native Swedish is mandatory, fluent in English, other Nordic language is a plus.
If you are interested, please send your CV in English to us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB
(org.nr 559278-2733), https://www.tp-link.com/se/
Gustav III:s Boulevard 54 (visa karta
)
169 74 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9349294