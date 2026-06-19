Technical Software Manager
Purple Rekrytering & Interim AB / Datajobb / Ljungby Visa alla datajobb i Ljungby
2026-06-19
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Purple Rekrytering & Interim AB i Ljungby
, Värnamo
, Växjö
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, Gnosjö
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Shape the Future of Industrial Automation
Are you a senior software leader with a passion for technology, innovation, and people? Do you thrive in international environments where you can influence technical strategy, drive change, and build strong development organisations?
On behalf of our client, a global company operating within industrial automation and advanced machinery solutions, Purple Rekrytering & Interim is looking for a Technical Software Manager.
This is a newly established and highly strategic position where you will have the opportunity to shape the future software organisation, define common development standards, and lead experienced software teams across multiple international locations.
About the Role
As Technical Software Manager, you will report directly to the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and take overall responsibility for coordinating software development activities across several development centres.
You will work closely with teams in Sweden, Italy, and other international locations, ensuring a unified development approach, common technical standards, and high-quality software solutions throughout the organisation.
This role combines technical leadership, organisational development, and strategic decision-making. You will play a key role in building a scalable software organisation capable of supporting future growth and innovation.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate software development teams across multiple locations and countries.
Define and implement common software development standards, frameworks, and best practices.
Drive technical strategy together with the CTO and contribute to the company's long-term technology roadmap.
Ensure consistency, reliability, maintainability, and quality across all software platforms and projects.
Support project planning, prioritisation, risk assessment, and resource allocation.
Promote modern development methodologies, cybersecurity standards, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Collaborate closely with Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Project Management, Operations, and Service departments.
Evaluate and introduce new technologies, tools, and processes that strengthen the organisation.
Act as a technical mentor and leader for a highly experienced software engineering team.
Your Profile
We are looking for a technically strong leader who enjoys creating structure, building collaboration, and driving technical excellence.
You likely have:
A degree in Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Automation Engineering, or a related technical field.
Extensive experience from software development within industrial automation, machinery, robotics, or industrial systems.
Experience leading technical teams and coordinating development activities across multiple sites.
Strong knowledge of technologies such as Structured Text, C/C++, C#, PLC integration, GIT, HMI, Codesys, Industrial IoT, or similar.
Experience working with software architecture, development processes, quality assurance, and software governance.
A solid understanding of software-hardware integration and industrial control systems.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to engage stakeholders across different functions and cultures.
Fluent English, both written and spoken.
As a Leader
You are a collaborative and inspiring leader who enjoys working with highly skilled specialists. You know how to balance strategic thinking with operational execution and are comfortable making decisions in complex technical environments.
You are structured, communicative, and driven by continuous improvement while creating engagement and trust within your teams.
What Tecnau Offers
A newly established strategic position with significant influence on the organisation's future.
Direct reporting to the CTO and involvement in key technology decisions.
The opportunity to shape software development standards and ways of working across international teams.
An international environment with close collaboration between development centres in different countries.
Highly experienced and knowledgeable software teams.
Exciting challenges within industrial automation and advanced machinery systems.
Excellent opportunities for professional and leadership development.
A competitive compensation package aligned with your experience and responsibilities.
Want to Learn More?
In this recruitment process, we are collaborating with Purple Rekrytering & Interim AB, where Anela Drndo serves as our responsible recruiter. For any inquiries or additional information, please contact Anela directly at the phone number 0737–019453. Applications are processed on an ongoing basis; we encourage you to submit your application at your earliest convenience. A warm welcome to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7937218-2062381". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Purple Rekrytering & Interim AB
(org.nr 559428-6253), https://purplerekrytering.teamtailor.com
Storgatan (visa karta
)
341 38 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Purple Rekrytering & Interim Kontakt
Anela Drndo anela@purplerekrytering.se 0737019453 Jobbnummer
9971503