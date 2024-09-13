Technical Service Specialist
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for a customer and team-oriented person for the position as Technical Service Specialist.
You will be part of the service organization at ABB Motion Service, in Västerås. We provide service to the global installed base of high voltage rotating machines. At ABB, we are proud to offer you an environment where we value personal and professional development.
Propose appropriate technical solution to meet customer request in a cost efficient way
Prepare Low Voltage Switchgear quotes together with our sales team
KPIs are sales volumes and OTD on quotes
Work independently, with support from the rest of the department as needed
You have extensive contact with customers, technical support, suppliers, and the design department.
Qualifications for the role
You have a couple of years of work experience from a similar role, preferably from a technical field and electrical machines
A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a mechanical background is highly meriting
You are a team player who constantly look for opportunities to improve the way of work, to find better ways to serve our customers and obtain the highest service level
You are preferably familiar with SAP
You are fluent in English, Swedish is an advantage
You contribute to a positive working environment with your positive attitude, and always have our customers as a priority
More about us
ABB Motion Service Division serves customers worldwide by maximizing uptime, extending product life cycles and enhancing the performance and energy efficiency of their electric motion solutions. The Division is leading the way in digitalization by securely connecting motors and drives, increasing operational uptime and improving efficiency. The services offered make the difference for our customers and partners every day by helping keep their operations running profitably, safely and reliably.
Recruiting Manager is Magnus Johansson. Union representatives - Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46, Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ulrika Karnland +46 724 61 21 62. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Please note that a complete application must contain your resume and a cover letter where you motivate why you are suited for this position.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
