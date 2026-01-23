Technical Sales Engineer - Norway
About Dewesoft
Dewesoft is a leading provider of test and measurement solutions across all industries. We offer versatile, easy-to-use equipment and data acquisition solutions suitable for research and development, quality control, monitoring, and production processes. Our solutions enable accurate, efficient, and insightful testing for a wide range of applications.
About the Role
Dewesoft Sweden is looking for a creative and results-driven Technical Sales Engineer to develop and manage our customer base in Norway. You will play a key role in expanding the Norwegian market, providing technical support and building strong relationships with both new and existing customers, primarily test engineers in R&D departments.
As the main point of contact, you will handle both pre- and post-sales activities. You will work closely with colleagues in Sweden, Slovenia, and other countries, ensuring customers receive optimal solutions and support.
We are looking for a technically skilled, self-motivated professional who enjoys driving new business while maintaining and growing existing relationships.
Location & Employment
Permanent, full-time position
Flexible location within Norway
Fluent in Norwegian & English (spoken and written)
Key Responsibilities
Grow sales and expand the customer base in Norway
Conduct technical sales visits with new and existing customers
Deliver product presentations, webinars, and attend trade shows
Identify and develop new project opportunities independently
Register and follow up on sales leads, projects, and customer visits
Prepare quotations and maintain records in CRM
Qualifications & Skills
Self-driven and proactive with previous experience in business development
Strong customer service orientation
Proven track record in sales success and revenue growth
Relevant techniqal/industry experience in Norway
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills
Strong IT skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, CRM)
Positive "can-do" attitude
Willingness to travel 40% of the time
Valid driver's license
Application
Recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Talent&Partner.
Apply via link or directly at work@talentpartner.se
.
