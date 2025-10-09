Technical Project Manager/Scrum Master
2025-10-09
About the Role
We're looking for a highly organized and experienced Technical Project Manager / Scrum Master to lead the delivery of multiple software initiatives within an NFT-focused environment. You'll be responsible for coordinating cross-functional teams, facilitating Agile ceremonies, and ensuring projects are delivered on time and aligned with business goals.
Key Responsibilities
• Facilitate Agile processes including stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives
• Manage workflows and project tracking in Jira
• Coordinate efforts across web, mobile, and DevOps teams
• Ensure alignment between technical execution and stakeholder priorities
• Maintain clear documentation and proactively remove delivery blockers
• Monitor team performance and mentor junior developers
• Support roadmap planning and execution
Qualifications
• 3+ years of experience managing end-to-end software projects
• Proven ability to lead remote and concurrent teams
• Strong communication skills, especially in translating technical concepts for non-technical stakeholders
• Experience working with both internal and outsourced development teams
• Detail-oriented and comfortable in fast-paced startup environments
Technical Proficiency
• Agile/Scrum methodologies, Jira
• Full-stack technologies: Node.js, Express, MongoDB, React, Next.js, Tailwind CSS
• Infrastructure: Docker, GitHub Actions, AWS/GCP
• Testing tools: Jest, Postman
• Security and compliance: authentication, middleware, GDPR
• Integrations: Stripe, third-party APIs, real-time systems (Socket.IO)
Requirements
• Must have own equipment
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24
