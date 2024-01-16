Technical Project Manager Food
2024-01-16
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are almost 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Job Description
Business Area Food & Pharma is represented in 5 countries and together we are around 500 employees, with competence primarily within the Food & Life Science sector. We are working in different countries, to help our customers re-adjust to a sustainable future, new demands, and to build completely new facilities that in the long run will improve people's health and standard of living!
At AFRY we have an inclusive and open culture, where we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their whole self to the table. We believe in the power of differences and have a strong team-spirit. Knowledge sharing is an important part of the job. We share ideas, challenge and support each other and try to bring out the best in each other. We value competence development. In our AFRY Academy you will find a broad platform of interesting educations.
We offer you a work environment, where freedom and responsibility are key words. Work-life balance is important to us. We offer a competitive benefit package when it comes to pension solutions, vacation, wellness contribution, parental leave, social activities for our employees (membership in Club AFRY), beneficially priced cabins and much more. Of course, we have collective agreements.
Are you a Technical Project Manager with knowledge from process engineering and maybe even the food sector?
We are looking for a Project Manager to join our Food teams in Malmö. We are three teams of colleagues, with different knowledge and skills, focusing on food assignments. We are a part of what we call Business Unit Food, where we work together with other colleagues in Sweden and other countries.
We do everything from concept studies and process optimizations to turnkey projects in our own or our client's organization, with a focus on food production. Thanks to AFRYs strong brand and our competent co-workers we have the benefit of working with companies that are leaders in their fields.
As a Technical Project Manager, you will:
Work as a Project Manager in national and international food projects.
Take part in building customer relations, handling contracts and sometimes take part in negotiations.
Plan, organize and ensure that projects are on time, budget and within agreed scope.
Work with planning, resource management, documentation and follow ups.
Act as a Subject Matter Expert within your discipline.
Actively work with knowledge transfer between our assignments to ensure that we constantly improve.
Qualifications
The wish list could be long, but foremost we are looking for a team player who are able to plan and lead projects in larger contexts, having both business and technology in mind. You enjoy working close to the business and customers and see possibilities. As a person, we expect you to be a structured problem-solver, courageous and looking for new ways to grow.
To lead and motivate others is something you enjoy and are used to. You are capable of handling changing work environments, work locations and colleagues. In addition, you are devoted and enjoy taking on responsibility in an organization that is characterized by an entrepreneurial mindset.
We have a company culture that is defined by innovation, team spirit, knowledge sharing and commitment. To really flourish at AFRY, we believe that you share our values.
However, we need you to bring these experiences and competences:
5+ years experience from working within the food or process industry, whereof at least 2 years managing projects.
A few years experience from working as process engineer or in a similar role.
Fluency in English and one of the Scandinavian languages, orally and written.
The ability to express yourself in a professional way, both orally and written.
It's great if you have experience from a CAD program, such as AutoCAD.
If you bring a relevant post-secondary education with you it is considered an advantage.
Additional Information
At AFRY you will work for an inclusive and brave employer, with sustainability at heart!
In addition to this, we offer the below stated and more:
28 days holiday + 23rd of December. We have flexible public holidays, which means that a Swedish public holiday can be swapped to a public holiday in another culture.
Work life balance.
Access to many activities through our social club: Club AFRY.
Competitive benefits regarding pension, wellness, and parental leave
Company discounts with external partners through our benefits portal Benify.
Does this sound like your next challenge? Apply already today - We are looking forward to it!
Last day of application 2024-02-11. This is an ongoing recruitment process, which means that the role might be filled before last day of application. We do not accept applications via email. We kindly request to refrain from direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies as well as providers of additional job ads.
Contact information for questions about the job:
Anders Bengtsson
Section Manager anders.bengtsson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
