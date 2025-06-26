Technical Project Manager (66915)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-06-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience with managing projects withing the technical field? Are you skilled at working with both internal and external stakeholders and do you have a keen eye for details while pursuing your own objectives? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Technical Project Manager to our SCADA Team!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Server & Data
Plant Operations Technical Operation is part of NCE (Northern & Central Europe) and provides support to the organization in the installation and servicing of numerous SCADA systems, managing medium to large-scale wind power plants. Our mission is to transform a group of wind turbines into a fully operational power plant that meets contractual and regional specifications. Our primary customers include major power utility companies and professional investors.
Responsibilities
As a Technical Project Manager, you will handle projects within our Service Business area. It will for example be hardware exchanges, upgrades or aftersales solutions. Your main tasks will be:
Coordination of resources
Stakeholder communication, internal and external
Risk management
Planning and forecasting
Governance and reporting
Qualifications
Minimum 3 years of experience in managing projects in a technical environment
Formal Project Management training/certification
Prince2 Practitioner/PMP and Six Sigma Green Belt or ITIL 4 foundation
Experience in using project management methods and tools
Experience of stakeholder management tools and techniques
Competencies
Qualified to manage workload effectively and operate with professional self-direction
Proficient communication and presentation skills
Capacity for detailed analysis
Fluent English language skills, both orally and in writing
Valid driving license B
What we offer
We are an international team, and you will have colleagues all over Europe who are very skilled within different technical areas. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company, within a very exciting industry that is constantly expanding. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 30,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions, to power a bright future.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Aarhus, Denmark but could also be Malmö, Sweden, Warrington, UK or Szczecin, Poland. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 30 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 10.08.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Aarhus-N-SCADA-Project-Manager-Regi/1217984101/
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9405442