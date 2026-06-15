Technical Project Manager
I-Ray IT Solutions AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-06-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos I-Ray IT Solutions AB i Solna
We are seeking an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead strategic digital transformation initiatives within a large and complex organization. This role offers an exciting opportunity to drive modernization programs, coordinate cross-functional teams, and ensure successful delivery of business-critical technology solutions.
About the Role
As a Technical Project Manager, you will be responsible for managing end-to-end project delivery, from feasibility assessments and planning through implementation and deployment. You will work closely with stakeholders across business and technology functions to ensure that projects are delivered on time, within scope, and aligned with organizational objectives.
The position requires strong leadership skills, technical understanding, and the ability to navigate complex environments involving data management, integrations, compliance requirements, and modern software delivery practices.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate large-scale technical projects and modernization initiatives
Facilitate collaboration between business stakeholders, architects, developers, and external partners
Manage project planning, budgeting, resource allocation, and risk management
Drive technical feasibility studies and support strategic decision-making
Oversee testing activities, deployment planning, and release management
Ensure alignment with security, compliance, and data governance standards
Monitor project progress and provide regular status updates to stakeholders
Support continuous improvement of project delivery processes and methodologies
Required Qualifications
Proven experience managing complex IT or digital transformation projects
Strong background in technical project delivery within enterprise environments
Experience leading cross-functional teams and coordinating multiple stakeholders
Knowledge of software development lifecycles, Agile methodologies, and DevOps practices
Experience with project planning, budgeting, capacity management, and resource coordination
Understanding of data management, system integrations, and enterprise applications
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and modern development tools
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
Preferred Qualifications
Experience working within large public-sector or highly regulated organizations
Knowledge of data privacy, information security, and compliance frameworks
Experience with master data management solutions and integration platforms
Familiarity with cloud-based environments and enterprise architecture concepts
Scrum Master, SAFe, or equivalent Agile certifications
Experience managing projects involving critical business data and digital service platforms
What We Offer
Opportunity to work on high-impact digital transformation initiatives
Hybrid working model with a combination of onsite and remote work
Collaborative and innovative project environment
Long-term assignment with potential extension
If you are passionate about leading complex technology projects and driving digital innovation, we would love to hear from you.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15
E-post: careers@i-raysolutions.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare I-Ray IT Solutions AB
(org.nr 559417-3600)
Hagalundsgatan 40 Lgh 1704 (visa karta
)
169 64 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9962864