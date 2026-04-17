Technical Project Manager
Unik Resurs I Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-04-17
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Unik Resurs I Sverige AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
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eller i hela Sverige
Technical Project Manager at Epishine
AsEpishine's Technical Project Manager, you will lead high-impact internalinitiatives that move our technology forward - from material innovation toproduct development and production industrialization. You will bring structureto complex work, align stakeholders across R&D, production and commercialteams, and ensure that projects are executed and delivered.
This isa hands-on, execution-focused role in a technically complex environment, whereyou take ownership of multiple parallel projects and drive decisions through toimplementation. You will play a key role in strengthening how we run projectsas we scale.
About Epishine
Epishineis a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light withmarket leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoorlight to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries andunnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a cultureof collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees tochallenge the status quo and drive innovation. Our company is now growing andwe are looking for more driven talents who want to grow and develop togetherwith us!
Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and ourvision.
The mission
As Technical ProjectManager at Epishine, you will drive and coordinate technical projects fromconcept through implementation and handover to operations. A key part of therole is leading production scale-up and industrialization projects, includinginstallation, qualification and ramp-up of production equipment, as well ascoordinating validation activities, test runs and process development. You willcontribute to improving yield, process performance and production flow.
In parallel, you willlead product and customer-driven development projects, structuring initiativesbased on technical and commercial input, and coordinating development, testingand integration of our technology into customer applications.
Across all projects, youwill translate technical challenges into clear plans and milestones, secureresources, and drive execution together with the CTO and key stakeholders. Youwill manage risks and dependencies, coordinate cross-functional teams, andensure consistent use of project processes and tools. This is a highlyexecution-driven role, suited for someone who brings structure, drivesaccountability, and ensures that projects move from plans to tangible results.
Who are we looking for?
We arelooking for someone who combines solid technical expertise, structured projectmanagement experience, and excellent collaboration skills. You are comfortabletaking ownership of complex technical initiatives that span materials, productsand production, and you thrive in cross-functional environments.
We believethat your background looks something like this:
Educational background in Engineering, Materials Science, Physics, Chemistry, or equivalent technical education
Extensive experience from various environments of leading technical projects to delivery in hardware-focused environments preferably in advanced functional materials industries
Experience working in cross-functional teams, coordinating R&D, production, and operations
Knowledge and experience in project management methodologies
Preferably experience of driving projects in an international environment and/or with manufacturing projects
You are structured and analytical, able to manage multiple workstreams while keeping an eye on the bigger picture. You build trust across teams while setting clear expectations and holding stakeholders accountable in a constructive way. You communicate clearly, translating complex technical details into insights that stakeholders at all levels can understand.
What dowe offer?
At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and theopportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. Additionally, we offera secure employment with pension and insurance benefits, yearly wellnessallowance and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation andsustainability are at our core.
Submit your application
If youmatch the profile described above - apply for the position today!
This recruitment is a collaboration between Epishine and Unik Resurs.
For questions regardingthe position or the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruiterbelow. Apply for the position byclicking "apply" and registering in our database, according GDPRguidelines.
We lookforward to meeting you in the process!
Karolin Loström, 0721-47 92 36, karolin.lostrom@unikresurs.se
Good to know
Our initialfocus will be on your background and how you meet the mandatory requirements.
Later on inthe process we use psychometric tests, such as personality and logicassessments, as part of our recruitment process to ensure fairness andobjectivity. These tests help us look beyond a CV and understand eachcandidate's natural strengths, problem-solving ability, and working style. Byusing standardized assessments, we create a more equal opportunity for allapplicants, reduce bias, and make sure the role is a good match for both thecandidate and the team.
Laterstages will include personal and technical interviews with Epishine, as well asreferences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Unik Resurs i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556052-5833), https://www.unikresurs.se/lediga-tjanster/?
582 73 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9862292