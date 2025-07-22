Technical Project Manager
2025-07-22
Project Manager, Sweden
Make the most of your energy in a career at Schneider Electric!
Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management. We are passionate about delivering real and innovative solutions in energy management and energy efficiency, making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive, and green.
Find out more about us as an employer: Schneider Electric
Industrial Automation is a global business unit building value in today's ever-changing industrial world by forging new connections among people, processes and technologies. Schneider Electric's process automation solutions help our customers to drive their operations to higher and higher value utilizing proven Schneider Electric technology and expertise enabling success. Our customers cover a wide range of industry sectors including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power and nuclear, food and beverage as well as water and utilities, automotive and energy.
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Project Manager to join our world class delivery team, operating as part of the Northern Europe. The role is based at the Stockholm office in Sweden, where customers are primarily from Scandinavia in the Food and Beverage sector requiring automation solutions. Project managers are expected to manage average to large size projects with more software, more services and more sustainability with organizational and technical complexity.
You will manage projects in back office mode and follow applicable company polices and processes (main one being CPP: Customer Project Process).In addition, you will functionally lead the project team across functions and teams to insure full customer satisfaction and financial performance.
You must have a strategic approach to capture additional business for our company directly or not related to the program especially linked to digital and services as per our company vision.
This role will be instrumental in ensuring that project delivery in our Cluster is in adherence to both global and local governance and cadence policies delivering successful projects to customers within the region. Contributes to project managers community of practice.
Some of your key responsibilities will include:
* Management of the full project execution lifecycle for a portfolio of customer projects. You will be the customer primary point of contact, building long term relationships and becoming trusted partners
* Take full accountability and control over project profitability (sales, margin & cash) including forecasting. Ensure timely revenue recognition as per forecast. Implement profitability improvement actions. Satisfy entity and country expectations on sales, margin and cash collection.
* Develop customer intimacy (including end-user if applicable), drive all communication with customer. Insure highest level of customer satisfaction throughout the lifecycle of the project to prepare ground for futur business.
* Coordination of Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, Production, Test, Product Development, Purchasing and Quality Assurance activities to deliver solutions to our customers
* Supporting and mentoring less experienced members of the team
* Perform on regular basis risk and opportunity assessment and implement action plan to mitigate risks and maximise opportunities.
* Monitor, control & report project execution status, progress & KPIs. Ensure full & effective reporting to management (reports, project reviews, risk escalation reviews...).
* Alert the management about project events impacting project performance or compliance with governance principles and keep the leadership on the ac...
