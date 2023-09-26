Technical Project Manager
Randstad AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-09-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Now you have the opportunity to take on a new challenge and apply your Technical Project Management expertise and develop your engineering skills in a new cutting-edge field. This is a chance for you to work with a highly qualified international team, and with some of the world's most highly regarded projects in the railway industry. We are now looking for a Technical Project Manager who wants to take the next step in the career together with us at Randstad and our client Alstom.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Tasks that might be included in the role are:
Lead the scope of work for Engineering in bids and customer contracts
The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, budget and forecast follow-up, planning of engineering activities, status reporting, design reviews, safety reviews, concept designs, requirements management, technical investigations, Verification & Validation activities
Secure that the Engineering activities follows applicable Engineering processes
Represent Engineering in Customer and supplier interaction
Lead and write technical and project specific documentation i.e., Engineering plan, Specifications, Test programs, and Test reports
Propose and drive efficiency improvements, risk reduction and business opportunities within the responsibility for the Engineering engagement
Proposing and driving efficiency enhancements, risk reduction measures, and business opportunities within the Engineering domain.
If you're a Technical Project Manager with a passion for engineering, ready to lead and drive innovation, we want to hear from you. Join our team and take a leadership role in shaping the future of the railway industry. Apply now to be part of this exciting opportunity!
Qualifications
To thrive in this role we believe that you have:
Bs. or Ms. degree in Engineering.
Strong knowledge of rail vehicles or automotives.
Proven experience in technical project management, project planning, execution, and successful delivery processes.
Knowledge of valid European and Swedish norms, standards, and legislation related to rail vehicles and railways.
Proficiency in both English and Swedish
About the company
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201450381". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Andreas Synnergren andreas.synnergren@randstad.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8142545