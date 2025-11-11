Technical Project Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2025-11-11
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Enhance development of advanced cable systems
Europe's green transition is accelerating, and NKT is actively contributing to enabling renewable energy through advanced power transmission systems. As a Technical Project Engineer in our Front-End Engineering (FEED) team, you will play a key role in designing and qualifying submarine cable systems that support climate-neutral goals. This is your chance to contribute to impactful projects that improve energy infrastructure. You will collaborate with leading engineers and customers to develop dynamic HVAC and HVDC systems tailored to specific applications. Do you want to be part of a team shaping the technical scope of tomorrow's energy solutions?
Design and qualify advanced cable systems
In this position, you will oversee the technical aspects of FEED projects, concentrating on the design, engineering, and validation of submarine cable systems. You work closely with FEED project managers and customers to develop tailored solutions that meet the demands of the green energy transition. Your work will shape the development of future-proof technologies.
Your responsibility will be to:
* Design and engineer dynamic HVAC and HVDC submarine cable systems
* Develop and execute technology qualification programs with customers
* Support concept studies and collaborate across engineering functions
* Coordinate technical scope and ensure alignment across teams
* Report technical results and progress to customers regularly
You will be part of a collaborative and international team. You will report to the Senior Manager of Front-End Engineering and work primarily from our office in Karlskrona.
A cooperative engineer with a keen interest in technology
We are looking for a person who thrives in a collaborative environment and enjoys solving complex technical challenges. You value teamwork, share knowledge openly, and communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders. Your curiosity and structured approach will help enhance innovation in our FEED projects.
You also have:
* M.Sc. in electrical, mechanical engineering, or engineering physics
* Experience with engineering tools such as MATLAB or COMSOL
* Fluency in spoken and written English
Empower the green energy transition
NKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply - even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
As a Technical Project Engineer at NKT, you will have the opportunity to develop your career, be part of a collaborative team, and grow your skills in an international setting. Join us in our mission to implement sustainable engineering solutions and be part of a global growth journey.
"As a leader, I prioritize the well-being of my team. I address problems directly and maintain patience, guiding and helping my team without falling into micromanagement. Delegating responsibility is key to promoting growth and trust within the team" says Hiring Manager, Johan Fagrell.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 11th of August. Due to summer vacation, you can expect to hear back from us later in August. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process. If you have any questions about the role, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Johan Fagrell at Johan.Fagrell@nkt.com
. For inquiries about the recruitment process, please reach out to Angelina Nilsson, Global Talent Attraction Specialist, at Angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union Representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "6836-43774921". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Angelina Nilsson +46 721562851 Jobbnummer
9598773