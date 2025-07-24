Technical Project Engineer
APM Terminals Gothenburg AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos APM Terminals Gothenburg AB i Göteborg
Project Engineer - Mechanical
APM Terminals operates one of the world's most comprehensive port networks. At APM Terminals, we are a team of over 20,000 employees spread across more than 60 countries united by a passion to provide our expertise in port operations and container management services. By providing the expertise and port infrastructure essential to world trade, we actively support the advancement of the societies around us, enabling local economies to unlock their potential and build an even stronger global community. This is your opportunity to join a high-speed international environment and work with a talented and diverse local and regional team!
We are now looking for a Technical Project Engineer - Mechanical to join our team. You will be responsible for ensuring project deliveries , focusing on time, budget, scope, risk, and safety, and proactively manage these aspects throughout the project lifecycle. You will also oversee and manage all activities related to project phases, both on-site and remotely, ensuring adequate reporting and document control while maintaining the highest level of reliability and service by closely monitoring critical functions.
This position is available at Gothenburg Terminal
What We Offer:
A dynamic position with good employment terms and attractive benefits.
Exposure to multinational environment/culture.
Be a part of Lean business system, that is a comprehensive program guiding and supporting the lean evolution of the company.
Extensive options for learning & personal development.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan and execute technical projects in accordance with project management methodologies and best practices.
Define project scope, objectives, requirements, and deliverables in collaboration with the project sponsor and stakeholders.
Develop and maintain detailed project plans, schedules, budgets, and risk registers.
Manage the project team, assigning tasks and responsibilities based on their skills and availability.
Monitor and control project progress, quality, and performance, providing reports to the project sponsor and stakeholders.
Manage project issues, changes, and risks, implementing corrective actions as necessary.
Coordinate and communicate with internal and external parties involved in the project, including vendors, contractors, consultants, users, and others.
Ensure project deliverables meet established quality standards and expectations.
Conduct project reviews and lessons learned sessions to identify and document best practices and areas for improvement.
Maintain records of all manuals, process-related documents, statutory documents, testing, commissioning, and warranty-related documents for reference and historical tracking.
Follow up closure of the project and ensure that all related documents handed over from suppliers to technical team.
Oversee the timely completion of all project phases in coordination with the planning and operations departments.
Conduct regular physical inspections of terminal equipment as part of quality control checks and supervise critical activities of subgroups.
Applying/Supervise Small internal modification which will require altering the original design and confirm these modification with OEM prior the implementation.
Engage in Root Cause Analysis (RCA) efforts.
Implement cost-saving and cost-control measures to reduce equipment operating and maintenance costs through methodological/technological improvements, creative ideas, and indigenization of spare parts.
Ensure the creation of all spare part lists associated with implemented projects.
Process and monitor warranty claims related to project equipment and provide monthly progress and closure reports.
We are looking for:
You have a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering
Solid experience in a port environment, preferably in a Container Terminal, with at least 2 years in a project management role
Knowledge of ISO standards related to mechanical maintenance and awareness of health, safety, and environmental standards
Familiarity with CMMS systems, with a preference for experience with IFS.
Extensive technical knowledge of mechanical systems for lifting equipment, crane critical components, and their maintenance, inspection, and testing.
Profound understanding of wire ropes, spreaders, brakes, hydraulic systems, diesel engines, transmission systems, lubricants, workshop equipment, and other mechanical systems.
Proficiency in reading and interpreting hydraulic circuits and drawings.
Knowledge of technical specifications related to port equipment and various mechanical facilities of the terminal.
Exposure to maintenance of specific equipment, such as ZPMC and Noell Quay Cranes, Liebherr Mobile Harbor Cranes, Kalmar, Kone Reach Stackers, Terberg, Mafi, and Capacity Terminal Tractors is highly preferred
A certificate in Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) is an add Value
Proficiency in written and spoken English. Fluent Swedish is preferable
Computer literacy with proficiency in standard software, including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Access, and PowerPoint
If this sounds like you, send us your application now!
Please note that employment with APM Terminal is subject to completing a background check as well as a drug test. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-04
E-post: alicia.sivertsson@apmterminals.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Project Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Apm Terminals Gothenburg AB
(org.nr 556785-6306)
Indiska oceanen 11 (visa karta
)
418 34 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
APM Terminals Gothenburg AB Jobbnummer
9436467