Technical Product Owner
2024-09-03
Exciting Opportunity at Tekkli:
Join our team at Tekkli, where innovation meets expertise! We are on the hunt for a Senior Technical Product Owner to join our dynamic team in Ängelholm. At Tekkli, we blend a creative mindset with cutting-edge technical solutions to craft world-class experiences. Dive into an environment that values change, learning, and innovative problem-solving.
Your Role:
Engage with key stakeholders across departments such as operations, finance, commercial, and customer service to gather and understand their requirements for the new SaaS solution.
Evaluate the current legacy application, identifying opportunities for enhancement or automation.
Document business requirements clearly and translate them into precise specifications for the SaaS implementation team, including the development of user journeys through flows.
Collaborate closely with the SaaS vendor to ensure the new system aligns with all specified requirements and adheres to the designed flows.
Create and maintain detailed test plans to detect and resolve any integration or functionality issues throughout the implementation.
Develop user guides, training materials, and process documentation to ensure a smooth transition to the new SaaS platform.
Responsible of the Roadmap for products.
Who We Are Looking For:
A tech enthusiast who embraces change and is passionate about learning new technologies.
Someone with a knack for innovation, keen on implementing modern architectures and solutions.
A team player who values simplicity, efficiency, and collaboration, contributing positively to our shared objectives.
A professional with a proven track record of leading projects/products and employing best practices in product development.
How to Apply:
If you are driven, passionate about technology, and ready to contribute to our success, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV, along with your availability and a brief introduction, to join our inspiring company. We are looking forward to your application and potentially welcoming you to our team!
About Tekkli:
Tekkli is a digital transformation company driven by data, tech and human insight. Our services in strategy, digital development, data, AI and cloud & Integration allow us to work with and develop our customers into the most successful companies on the market. We believe in the long-term relationship and work accordingly, helping companies and society to renew themselves and continue their development towards the future. Within Tekkli, there is an obvious challenge that infuses the company as a whole: if there is a more intelligent solution, we will discover it.
Please include resume and cover letter
