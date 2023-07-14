Technical Preparation Engineer (TPE) Energy Storage Systems (ESS)
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Our employees describe Volvo GTO as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment. We strongly believe that high performance comes from having fun at work, and the courage to think outside the box. Come and join us. We are both world leading and pioneers in our field.
We are now looking to reinforce our Product Preparation department with a Technical Preparation Engineer (TPE) ESS .
The Position
The TPE is the main Group Trucks Operations (GTO) representative towards product development departments at Group Trucks Technologies (GTT) and Business Areas (BA) in product design questions in early to late-phases of product projects. In this role you will be reporting to the Product Preparation Director within the Global Manufacturing Engineering Powertrain team.
The position holder will act as the main interface in engine product development between GTO Powertrain Plants and GTT Product development.
If you want to be part of product development and have a drive to improve manufacturing, come and create a new future together with us!
Main tasks
Secure that product development delivers on the project target
Set technical requirements on product development
Evaluate and recommend product concepts.
Manage internal 'GTO Product' coordination
Provide input on manufacturing impact to project
Manage product documentation
Manage activities to balance design solutions in connection to industrial solutions/processes in early stages
Drive product problems resolution process
Manage and develop knowledge in area of responsibility
Your profile
The networking part in the role as TPE is crucial for success and therefore we think that leaderships skills and the ability to create relations with all levels in the organization is important parts of your background. We are looking for a passionate, curious, and self-driven person that can move easily between the big picture, down to details and back again within data and data analysis. Your analytics capability is well developed, and you have experience from production preparation, preferably with the automotive industry. We are a truly global team with colleagues all over the world. So, it's important for us that you feel comfortable speaking English and it is beneficial if you are fluent in Swedish. Experience from MPM-link, Windchill and Creo is appreciated. Your academic background is BSc/MSc in Engineering or Data sciences or equivalent work experience. You must have Swedish working permit.
At Volvo Trucks we strive for diversity, and to maximize the team 's potential by mixing knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality. We find that teams that have this increase their agility and creativity.
Even if you don't tick of all the boxes, don't hesitate to send in your application. The most important part is you and your mindset.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Operations Jobbnummer
7964417