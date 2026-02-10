Technical Logistics Administrator to Nynas!
Nynas is building up its TA (Turn-Around) organization and is seeking a key person who wants to contribute to efficient processes in a dynamic environment. You will have a central role in a team that is crucial for their maintenance projects. This role offers a unique opportunity to be the logistical and administrative backbone, supporting their diverse team during intense periods and shaping the future of their operations.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Technical Logistics Administrator, you will play a key role in ensuring smooth administrative and logistical processes for Nynas' large and comprehensive project, which is their TA (Turn-Around) project. A turn-around involves a major planned maintenance shutdown where parts of the facility are temporarily closed down. During the shutdown, extensive inspections, repairs, and modernization of equipment are carried out. The purpose is to ensure the highest possible safety, operational reliability, and efficiency for the coming years. Nynas conducts these TA projects every four years, with the next one occurring in 2027. In this role, you will be part of all phases of the project, meaning from preparation, to execution, and post-work related to the turn-around project.
You will be part of a TA group consisting of a TA Manager, TA Planner, Cost Controller, and Scheduler Planners, where you will act as the hub and support the team with varying tasks, from IT ordering to site planning and meeting coordination, to ensure everything flows efficiently. In addition, you will also have several contacts and support other disciplines within the project organization, such as the facility team.
You are offered
• You will become part of a dynamic team where your flexibility and ability to handle various tasks are highly valued.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The role involves providing comprehensive administrative and logistical support to the Turnaround (TA) team. This includes handling IT orders, training administration, time reporting, meeting coordination, as well as assistance with site planning for temporary facilities. It's a broad, hands-on role critical for the efficiency of their TA operations.
• Manage orders and administration of IT infrastructure and equipment.
• Administer and coordinate courses and training for the TA organization, including SSG courses.
• Take notes at planning meetings and major meetings.
• Coordinate and plan meetings, including booking premises and following up on participant attendance.
• Collect, administer, and forward time reports from contractors.
• Assist in planning the overall site layout for temporary facilities such as offices and service areas.
• Collaborate closely with the Facility Manager for optimal placement and function of temporary structures on site.
• Support the evaluation of space requirements, traffic flow, and site restrictions to create an efficient temporary infrastructure setup.
• Contribute to maintaining compliance with refinery safety regulations and internal site standards during the planning process.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in an administrative and coordinating role
• Basic understanding of supply chain principles
• Basic knowledge of AutoCad
• Fluent English communication skills
• Lives in or near Nynäshamn, or has a reasonable commute to Nynäshamn
It is meritorious if you have
• Good Swedish language skills (an advantage)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Social
• Orderly
• Responsible
We are looking for a highly communicative and collaborative individual with strong organizational and planning skills, who demonstrates flexibility and adaptability to varied administrative and logistical tasks, and maintains a prestigeless attitude, comfortable handling both high-level and simpler assignments.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nynas is a specialty chemical company that produces high-performance bitumen and naphthenic specialty oils crucial for infrastructure, electrification, and other industrial applications. With a main focus on Europe, their products play a key role in the transition toward a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships and a strong commitment to safety and efficiency, Nynas has a positive impact on society and the environment. Ersättning
