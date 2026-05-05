Technical Lead
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Technical Lead to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Role Overview
We are seeking a passionate and skilled System Test Leader to join our testing team in Sweden. The engineer will be responsible for maintaining and troubleshooting HIL environments, supporting function teams with debugging, and ensuring smooth build and test operations for high-performance nodes, VCU, and core system functions.
Key Responsibilities
• Maintain and manage the dSPACE HIL environment for system and component testing.
• Execute HIL testing activities for complete vehicle functions.
• Debug hardware issues and troubleshoot build failures, test environment problems, and infrastructure bottlenecks.
• Use Lauterbach debugger (Trace32) and other ECU debugging tools for issue analysis.
• Support function teams in debugging SWC (Software Components) issues.
• Capture sufficient logs during HIL testing to enable detailed fault analysis.
Mandatory Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in ECE, EEE, or Automotive Electronics.
Technical Skills
• 5+ years of strong experience in System and Functional Testing.
• Hands-on expertise with HIL/SIL test benches (e.g., dSPACE).
• Proficiency in Vector tools (CANalyzer, CANoe).
• Familiarity with ECU debugging tools: Lauterbach (Trace32), INCA, debuggers.
• Programming knowledge in CAPL and Python.
• Test automation skills using dSPACE Automation Desk.
• Experience with UDS/Diagnostics protocols.
• Knowledge of CI/CD toolchains (e.g., Jenkins) - desirable.
Other Requirements
• Experience in end-to-end ECU test development lifecycle across ASPICE levels.
• Excellent interpersonal, communication, and coordination skills.
• Strong problem-solving ability with a proactive mindset.
• Ability to work flexibly across multiple testing domains (System, HIL, SIL).
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects, you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: keerthi.veeraraghavan@tatatechnologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9893527